Darren Duthie: Stalker Who Committed Horrific Domestic Abuse and Sent Terrifying Messages After Being Released From Prison

Darren Duthie, a 30-year-old man, was found guilty of stalking, breaches of court orders, and domestic abuse after a six-year relationship with a woman in her 20s. Duthie was abusive, violent, and possessive towards the complainant, pathological liar, and repeatedly breaking into her home. Since being released from custody, Duthie continued to stalk and harass the complainant, making terrifying messages and threats. This news article highlights the harrowing experiences of the woman who was subjected to domestic abuse, stalking, and heinous acts by Duthie. The court sentenced Duthie to a total of four years and six months in prison, with three years in high-security custody.

A vile stalker followed a woman from Edinburgh to Manchester before smashing her windows after six years of horrendous domestic abuse . Darren Duthie, 30, had been in a relationship with the woman, before he became controlling and violent.

In 2020, the woman ended the relationship after Duthie flicked lit cigarettes at her whilst she was pregnant. Duthie began to stalk the woman leading to a number of convictions in Edinburgh for domestic abuse. In 2022, Duthie broke into her home and attacked her with a knife in the middle of the night.

In 2024, Duthie sent a message from his cell on an illegal phone which read: 'Your nothing a mean nothing when a get out am taking the face off you all rape you wa a 12inch hunting knife then cut your t*** off and put your eye balls where your t*** should be'. The woman received numerous messages from Duthie, including threats to kill her, stating he wished she 'got breast cancer' and describing his intent to mutilate her and harm her daughter.

Duthie was subject to a restraining order and various court orders. After Duthie was released from prison, the complainant moved from Edinburgh to Manchester with her children due to fear of retaliation. Despite the court order in place, Duthie continued to contact the complainant and made further threats





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stalking Abusive Behavior Domestic Violence High-Security Custody Breaches Of Court Orders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Big secret’ or ‘bored’? Pep Guardiola’s Man City future predicted by body language expert after Catalan coach walked away from post-match interviewBody language expert Darren Stanton analyzes Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City after his FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Read more »

I'm so proud of him, says Aaron Rai's childhood coachDarren Prosser says he is lost for words after the golf star makes history and wins the US PGA.

Read more »

Stalker told former partner he would slit her throat and consume dead grandmother's ashes before leaving countryThe accused, Patrick Egerton, a 30-year-old man from Wiltshire, sent threatening messages to both his former partner and a man and made other communication-related threats. He is currently serving a prison sentence for stalking his former partner, but he was handed a magistrates court sentence for stalking, harassment, making threats to damage property, and threatening communications.

Read more »

Man accused of killing partner after 'years of abuse,' court hearsClifton George has denied murdering his partner of 10 years but has admitted to arson after blowing their home up

Read more »