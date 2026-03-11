Darren England Promoted to Champions League VAR After Career Revival

Darren England has been appointed as a VAR in the Champions League for the first time, marking a remarkable comeback from a high-profile VAR error in 2020 that led to months of rehabilitation and intense public scrutiny.

Darren England has been promoted to Video Assistant Referee in the UEFA Champions League for the first time. The 40-year-old official will be the VAR for the match between Galatasaray and Stuttgart on Tuesday.

This marks a significant milestone in his career, which has seen both extreme lows and highs. England's journey to the Champions League has been anything but straightforward. In January 2020, during a Premier League match between Southampton and Wolves, he made a critical error. Luis Diaz scored for Liverpool, but the goal was flagged as offside.

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Darren England Critical VAR Error

Despite VAR images showing Diaz was onside, England said check complete, and the goal remained disallowed. The incident occurred when the game was only 34 minutes old, leaving England and his assistant VAR, Dan Cook, to navigate the remaining hour knowing they had made a huge mistake. England later said, Refereeing is about low points and high points. It's a rollercoaster of emotions.

That was a low point. The lowest point, of course. The aftermath was brutal. England was immediately removed from Premier League selection.

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It took nearly three months before he refereed a top-flight game again, and he did not return to full rotation until February. His return to the VAR room took even longer, requiring six-and-a-half months of rehabilitation before he was appointed to the role again. The Football Association eased him back in with a couple of FA Cup ties, with Michael Oliver alongside him as the support VAR. England said, I did a lot of work with a sports psychologist.

Media Scrutiny Affected England Family

The support, not just from Pro Ref but more importantly family and friends, was really crucial. It's about perspective as well. The media scrutiny extended beyond the pitch and affected England's family. Photographers gathered outside his children's school to try to get a picture of him for newspapers.

One story highlighted the value of his home, while family photographs were taken from his wife's Facebook account. England said, The aftermath obviously was really difficult to deal with. It was challenging because it's the goldfish bowl of the Premier League. But when mistakes happen, then you're in the public eye and criticism's inevitably going to come your way.

That was difficult because it affected my family as well. We had people outside my girls' school, journalists and things like that. That then affects you not as a referee, but as a human being. The role of modern officials has evolved significantly with advanced technology.

VAR Hub High Pressure Environment

England notes that referees are now dressed like RoboCop as they carry so much additional equipment, such as communication devices. The VAR system itself creates a high-pressure, sanitised environment in the hub where officials work. Without the atmosphere of the crowd, referees must rely on screens and audio feeds to make critical decisions. England explained, You don't have the atmosphere of the crowd.

You hear some of the crowd sometimes, but it's just a noise. When you've had a busy match, you're constantly checking everything. You can come out of the hub sometimes and mentally you're exhausted. There is no match commentary, just the conversation of the officiating team through their headsets, leading to mental fatigue.

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England maintains that the introduction of VAR has not changed how he makes decisions in real-time. He insists, It's certainly not changed the way I make decisions. If I play on on a penalty decision, some people think the perception is oh you're waiting for VAR to get involved. No, I've played on because I don't think it's a penalty.

But I would rather be driving home from a game now thinking, OK, I misread it live, I've had the opportunity to go to the screen and we've corrected it. He also rejects the notion that referees don't care about football when they get a decision wrong. He says, It couldn't be further away from the truth. It's a myth that we go home, we switch off.

It spoils your weekend if you make a decision that's had a big impact in the game. Referees today face unprecedented levels of scrutiny from various sectors of society. Beyond professional criticism, officials must deal with questions from parents during school runs and negative comments on social media platforms. England chooses not to engage with social media, recognizing that online feedback is often overwhelmingly critical rather than constructive.

England Champions League Promotion High Point

Despite the challenges, England considers his promotion to the Champions League VAR panel as a high point in his career. He views the opportunity to officiate elite matches as a validation of his hard work and resilience. Looking forward, England continues to pursue his long-term career goals. One of his primary targets is to referee the FA Cup final, a prestigious achievement in domestic football.

He has already taken charge of an FA Cup final, which he describes as a real honour and the pinnacle as a referee. He said, We're quick to always focus on mistakes and the low points, and how we deal with that. It's one of the targets when you start becoming professional that you want to referee the FA Cup final. You only do it once and it's a real honour.

His journey from the South Yorkshire National League to the Champions League demonstrates a remarkable trajectory of growth and adaptation in the modern football landscape. England's story serves as a testament to the resilience required to succeed in one of the most watched and criticized professions in sports. His focus remains on delivering accurate decisions and maintaining the integrity of the game at the highest level.

The promotion highlights the dynamic nature of officiating careers, where setbacks can lead to greater opportunities if handled with professionalism. As England puts it, So we flip it. That was a huge high for me, the pinnacle as a referee.