Darren Jones Defends Prime Minister EUglish Labour Party News

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones, defends Prime Minister Starmer's handling of calls for his resignation, while acknowledging the issue of calling former colleagues in a public setting.

dodged questions over whether the prime minister intends to stand down as calls for him to resign mount. However, more than 70 MPs have since broken rank to urge him to quit followingincluding home secretary Shabana Mahmood , have told the PM to plan his departure emerged last night. avoided direct questions about Starmer’s plans to stay in post.

He told Times Radio: “The prime minister is talking to colleagues, obviously a number of them have said publicly yesterday that they want him to take a particular course of action.

“As any leader would, he’s talking and listening to those colleagues. I can’t get ahead of what the prime minister may or may not decide. ” Presenter Stig Abell asked: “So actually he’s considering setting out a timetable to step down before the next election? ” Jones replied: “It’s for the prime minister to decide what he may or may not want to do in the future.

“But he insisted the King’s Speech, which marks the start of a new parliamentary term, will still go ahead on Wednesday. Jones also claimed the “vast majority” of the Parliamentary Labour Party still wants to get on with the job





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Darren Jones Shabana Mahmood Prime Minister Starmer King's Speech Political Party Labour

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