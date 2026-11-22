Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann firmly rejects allegations from Cameron Bancroft regarding the 2018 sandpaper incident, citing lack of memory and trauma.

Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann has issued a strong denial regarding any prior knowledge of the 2018 sandpaper cheating scandal, responding directly to detailed accusations made by former teammate Cameron Bancroft. The controversy has resurfaced following Bancroft's publication of a lengthy testimony in the West Australian newspaper, which alleges that Lehmann was aware of ball-tampering activities during Australia's tour of South Africa.

Bancroft Testimony Triggers Immediate Response

The timeline of events intensified when Bancroft's account emerged while Lehmann was providing commentary for Australia's one-day international match against England. Lehmann departed the broadcast venue early in response to the allegations, though he returned to commentate on the first T20 international in Melbourne a few days later. His reappearance on air marked a public return to the spotlight amid the renewed scrutiny of the 2018 incident, which saw players David Warner, Steve Smith, and Bancroft sanctioned for their roles in the ball-tampering plot.

Also read Darren Lehmann Denies Sandpaper Knowledge Amid Bancroft Allegations

Lehmann Refutes Specific Allegations of Involvement

Lehmann stated unequivocally that he did not know sandpaper was being used and that no coaches encouraged players to tamper with the ball before or during the South Africa tour. When confronted with Bancroft's claim that Lehmann instructed 12th man Peter Handscomb via walkie-talkie to retrieve the sandpaper from the field, Lehmann expressed uncertainty, noting that he could not recall such a conversation. He emphasized that the incident had already played out on television, making any post-factum instructions from the sidelines illogical in his view. He also disputed claims that the playing squad and coaches openly discussed or celebrated the effects of the sandpaper during the second Test.

Broader Team Dynamics and Historical Context

The dispute involves multiple stakeholders, including Usman Khawaja, who recently released autobiography allegations suggesting the entire team was aware of the scheme. Khawaja's assertions have been echoed by tour members David Warner, Chadd Sayers, and Jon Holland, placing additional pressure on current captain Pat Cummins and other bowlers like Josh Hazlewood. Cummins and Hazlewood have consistently denied any knowledge of the plan, with Hazlewood indicating he would reconsider his international future if Cummins were forced to resign. Cricket Australia has publicly expressed unanimous support for Cummins, reinforcing the leadership structure despite the lingering controversies from eight years ago.

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Personal Toll and Emotional Impact on Lehmann

Beyond the factual disputes, Lehmann opened up about the severe personal and mental toll the scandal took on his life and family. He described entering a dark psychological place that took him three to four years to recover from, a journey complicated by heart bypass surgery in 2020. Lehmann credited the support of his family, friends, and Northamptonshire, where he currently serves as head coach, for helping him regain stability. He acknowledged the vitriol found on social media, describing the hatred directed at him and his associates as unbelievable and deeply distressing.

Looking Forward Amidst Lingering Controversies

As Cricket Australia continues to navigate the reputational damage from the 2018 events, the focus remains on maintaining the integrity of the game under the leadership of Pat Cummins. Lehmann's current role with Northamptonshire serves as a reminder of his continued presence in professional cricket, even as he processes the trauma of the past. The ongoing dialogue between former players like Bancroft, Khawaja, and Warner highlights the complex legacy of the sandpaper gate, with Lehmann maintaining his stance of innocence and urging a focus on moving forward rather than dwelling on a traumatic period that affected all involved.