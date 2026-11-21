Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann refutes claims that he authorized ball-tampering during the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, contradicting Cameron Bancroft. Cricket Australia launches an independent forum to address the controversy.

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has issued a direct denial regarding his awareness of the sandpaper ball-tampering incident that rocked international cricket in 2018. This statement stands in stark opposition to recent allegations made by former Australian batter Cameron Bancroft, who claimed that the coaching staff, including Lehmann, were fully aware of the plot to alter the cricket ball during the Test series against South Africa.

Lehmann Refutes Bancroft's Sandpaper Claims

Lehmann, who now serves as the head coach at Northamptonshire, explicitly rejected the notion that he participated in or condoned the use of sandpaper to scuff the ball. Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Lehmann stated unequivocally that he did not know sandpaper was being used during the matches. He expressed regret for the events that occurred, describing his time as Australia head coach as the best job in the world while apologizing for the scandal that tarnished the team's reputation.

Also read Sandpapergate: Michael Atherton believes Pat Cummins won't resign as Australia captain despite Cameron Bancroft's explosive claims

The denial creates a significant factual conflict with the 4,000-word statement released by Cameron Bancroft. Bancroft asserted that the entire squad, including the bowling group and support staff, were aware of the ball-tampering strategy. He specifically named Lehmann as being present during discussions about the sandpaper and even quoted the former coach as directing an assistant to retrieve the item once the tampering was exposed on television broadcasts.

Contradictory Accounts from Team Members

Bancroft's account includes a specific recollection of a walkie-talkie communication where he alleges Lehmann shouted to remove the sandpaper from player David Warner, referred to by his nickname Bangers. Bancroft argued that Lehmann's alleged reaction proved his prior knowledge of the activity. This perspective is further complicated by statements from other players, such as Chadd Sayers, who was involved in the controversial Test match. Sayers believes that knowledge of ball-tampering was widespread, citing numerous conversations held openly among the squad.

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These conflicting narratives have reignited debates about the culture within the Australian cricket team during the 2018 tour. Usman Khawaja previously raised similar issues in his book, alleging that discussions about ball-tampering were held lightly and with unanimous support across the squad. The new allegations have placed immense pressure on the current leadership to address these historical claims of systemic misconduct.

Cricket Australia Announces Independent Forum

In response to the renewed controversy, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg announced the establishment of an independent forum to examine the Sandpapergate scandal. The organization has moved to address the public outcry by initiating this formal review process. However, Greenberg clarified that no new investigations or sanctions will be implemented through this specific forum. The decision aims to provide a platform for discussion without reopening legal or disciplinary proceedings that have already concluded.

Cricket Australia has maintained its stance on the current leadership structure, granting unanimous support for Pat Cummins to continue as the Test and ODI captain. The organization faces the challenge of balancing accountability for past events with the need to maintain stability in the team. The independent forum is expected to explore the broader context of the scandal without altering the official disciplinary records of the past.

Impact on Cricket Culture and Leadership

The resurgence of these allegations has sparked intense discussion among former players and analysts. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called for current captain Pat Cummins to respond directly to Bancroft's claims. The situation highlights the enduring impact of the 2018 scandal on the sport's reputation and the ongoing scrutiny of team cultures in elite cricket. As the independent forum begins its work, stakeholders will watch closely to see how these historical accounts are interpreted and addressed in the future.

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This development adds another layer of complexity to the legacy of the 2018 South Africa tour. While the immediate disciplinary actions have long passed, the narrative surrounding who knew what and when continues to evolve. The conflict between Lehmann's denial and Bancroft's detailed account ensures that the debate over accountability and transparency in Australian cricket will remain a prominent topic for the foreseeable future.