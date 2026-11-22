Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has denied knowing about the sandpaper plan, citing trauma from the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal that cost him his job. He accepts team leadership responsibility while rejecting new allegations.

Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann has firmly rejected allegations that he was aware of the sandpaper ball-tampering scheme during the 2018 Cape Town Test. Lehmann maintained his stance that he did not know the players were using the abrasive material, even as former teammate Cameron Bancroft published a detailed account suggesting otherwise.

Lehmann Recounts Personal Trauma And Recovery

Lehmann revealed that it took him three or four years to emerge from the dark place he entered following the eruption of the Sandpapergate scandal in 2018. The head coach of Australia at the time resigned on March 29, 2018, just five days after the cheating allegations broke. He described the period as traumatic, noting that without the support of his family and friends, he does not know where he would be today.

Also read Pat Cummins Backed by Cricket Australia Amid Sandpaper Scandal

The 66-year-old stated that he is not going back to that dark place and is trying to move forward. He acknowledged that while he remembers many things, there are gaps in his memory regarding conversations from eight and a half years ago. Lehmann emphasized that his version of events remains unchanged despite the passage of time and the reopening of old wounds.

Conflict Between Bancroft Claims And Lehmann Testimony

Cameron Bancroft published an explosive 4,497-word essay on Wednesday accusing Lehmann of knowing about the plan to use sandpaper on the ball in Cape Town. Lehmann responded to these specific claims by stating that Bancroft has his own take on the events, but his own view is different. He insisted that he did not know sandpaper was being used and could not remember David Warner raising the possibility of using the substance.

Advertisement

Lehmann explained that there were many conversations that went on during tours, some of which he was privy to and others where he was not. He declined to comment directly on Bancroft as an individual, focusing instead on clarifying his own recollection of the interactions. The former coach reiterated that he cannot remember specific discussions that may have occurred in private settings away from his direct observation.

Resurgence Of Controversy Via Khawaja And Cummins

The ball-tampering scandal was reignited on November 6 after Usman Khawaja claimed ahead of the release of his autobiography, Sabr, that the entire Australian team knew about the plot. This assertion contradicted the initial stance of Cricket Australia, which maintained that knowledge was confined to Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft. Smith and Warner were suspended for 12 months, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Lehmann also backed current captains Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who have denied knowing about the ball-tampering plot. Lehmann expressed trust in the bowlers, stating that everyone is entitled to their opinion and that he does not want to comment for anyone else. He acknowledged that while everyone has a different view, his trust in the senior players remains intact despite the conflicting narratives.

Leadership Accountability And Future Of The Game

Despite rejecting the specific accusation of prior knowledge, Lehmann accepted broader responsibility for the team's conduct as head coach. He stated that it was his fault the situation went too far and apologized for what happened during his tenure. Lehmann viewed the head coach position as the best job in the world but accepted the consequences of the failure under his leadership.

Advertisement

The former coach plans to provide his account to Cricket Australia's independent forum, which was established for players and staff to share their recollections of the scandal. Lehmann suggested that the game has benefited from the decline in reverse swing following the Sandpapergate incident. He concluded by urging everyone to try to move on and let the game progress past the controversies of the past.