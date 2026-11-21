Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann denies involvement in the 2018 sandpaper scandal, following new allegations by Cameron Bancroft and support for captain Pat Cummins from Cricket Australia.

Former Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann has issued a stern rejection of claims linking him to the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, maintaining that he possessed no knowledge of the incident. This strong denial comes in response to a detailed testimony published by former player Cameron Bancroft , which alleges that Lehmann was aware of and potentially involved in the plan to use sandpaper on the ball during the team's tour of South Africa.

Bancroft Testimony Triggers Broadcasting Absence

The controversy resurfaced prominently when Cameron Bancroft released a testimony exceeding 4,000 words in the West Australian newspaper on Wednesday. Bancroft, who was dismissed and banned for his role in the scandal, alleged that Lehmann instructed 12th man Peter Handscomb to retrieve the sandpaper from the field. The allegations caused significant disruption, prompting Lehmann to leave his commentary duties for Australia's one-day international against England early. However, Lehmann returned to broadcast for the BBC and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday for the first T20 international in Melbourne.

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Lehmann Clarifies Role and Coach Support

Lehmann explicitly stated that he did not know sandpaper was used by the Australia team and asserted that no coaches encouraged players to tamper with the ball before or during the tour. He expressed uncertainty regarding the alleged walkie-talkie conversation between himself and Peter Handscomb , noting that the incident was already visible on television before any such communication could occur. Lehmann emphasized that he is not aware of any instruction he gave to remove the evidence, contrasting his view with Bancroft's claims of direct orders.

Cricket Australia Backs Cummins Amidst Rising Tensions

Amidst the renewed debate, Cricket Australia confirmed its unanimous support for current captain Pat Cummins . This endorsement came as a vital boost to the team's leadership structure, especially after fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood indicated he would reconsider his international career if Cummins were forced to stand down. The support from the governing body and key players underscores the organization's commitment to maintaining stability within the squad despite the reopening of historical controversies.

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Whispers of Collective Responsibility Persist

The debate was initially reignited two weeks prior by allegations in the autobiography of Usman Khawaja , who claimed the entire team knew of the plan and should have accepted responsibility. Khawaja's assertions were supported by David Warner , Chadd Sayers , and Jon Holland , who were all part of the tour. While Warner, Steve Smith , and Bancroft were the only players punished, Lehmann denied understanding the statement that the squad openly discussed or celebrated the tampering, stating he received no such question or signal.

Trauma, Health, and Moving Forward

Lehmann, now the head coach of Northamptonshire , opened up about the severe personal toll the scandal took on him, revealing he reached a dark place that took years to recover from. He underwent heart bypass surgery in 2020 and credited the support of his family and the club for helping him maintain his sanity. Lehmann acknowledged the vitriol and hatred he faced on social media, describing the experience as traumatic for himself and his family, while firmly stating his intention to move forward rather than dwell on the past.