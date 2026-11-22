Former royal chef Darren McGrady shares the story of dancing with Princess Diana at the Ghillies Ball, revealing how the moment was both his best and worst night.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has shared a vivid personal memory of dancing with Princess Diana during a live recording of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast in New York City. The anecdote highlights a moment of unexpected intimacy and joy between the late Princess and the chef who served the royal family for fifteen years.

McGrady's Memorable Dance at Balmoral

Darren McGrady, who served as chef to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, described the incident as both the best and worst night of his life. The event took place at the Ghillies Ball held at the Balmoral estate, a traditional Scottish gathering that is a staple of the royal winter calendar.

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McGrady recalled feeling immense nervousness at the beginning of his tenure. He had recently started working for the royal family and was anxious about protocol, particularly fearing that Queen Elizabeth II might ask him to dance. When he expressed this fear to Princess Diana, she reassured him with a laugh, noting that the Queen would not ask a new employee to dance.

Halfway through the evening of the Ghillies Ball, Princess Diana approached McGrady and asked him to dance. McGrady tried to decline, reminding her that he did not know how to dance. Princess Diana simply replied that she was aware of his lack of skill, citing their previous conversation.

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Despite his initial hesitation, McGrady joined her on the dance floor. He noted that everyone in the room was staring at the pair. The experience was a mix of terror and delight, as he struggled to keep up with the Princess's movements. He described it as the worst dance he had ever participated in, yet also one of the most fun moments of his life.

A Decade of Dancing Together

This initial encounter at Balmoral was not a one-time event but the start of an eleven-year tradition. McGrady stated that he danced with Princess Diana at the event for the next eleven years. With each passing year, he became more confident and skilled in his dancing abilities.

By the eleventh year, McGrady claimed that his dancing had improved significantly. He humorously noted that by that time, he was giving Princess Diana a dance as good as the one John Travolta performed for her at the White House. This comparison references the famous 1985 dance between the Princess and the American actor during a state dinner.

Princess Diana's Passion for Dance

Princess Diana was known for her love of dance, a passion that stemmed from her childhood. As a young girl, she aspired to become a professional ballerina. However, she was ultimately deemed too tall for a career in professional ballet, leading her to pursue other paths while maintaining her love for movement and performance.

Her dancing skills were frequently showcased during her public duties. She served as a patron of the English National Ballet, a role that allowed her to stay connected to the art form. One of the most famous instances of her dancing occurred in 1985 when she danced with John Travolta at a White House state dinner hosted by President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan.

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The dance between Princess Diana and John Travolta lasted approximately fifteen minutes. Diana wore a midnight blue gown during the performance, which later became a notable piece of royal history. The gown was auctioned in 2019, selling for £264,000. This event cemented her image as a dynamic and charismatic member of the royal family.

Stage Performances and Charisma

Princess Diana also took her dancing to the stage in December 1985. She performed a surprise number at the Royal Opera House in London. The performance featured her dancing alongside professional dancer Wayne Sleep. They performed to Billy Joel's song Uptown Girl, showcasing her ability to entertain in a more formal theatrical setting.

Observers of her stage appearance noted her natural style and charisma. Amanda Wakeley, a designer who commented on royal fashion, highlighted Diana's ability to execute high kicks and pirouettes with grace. Her swinging hips and quiet voice created a magnetic presence that captivated audiences.

Darren McGrady's recollections provide a glimpse into the personal side of Princess Diana. His stories from the HELLO! podcast event in New York City offer a unique perspective on her kindness, humor, and the warmth she shared with staff members. These anecdotes contribute to the enduring legacy of her life and public service.

The podcast recording in New York City allowed McGrady to share these untold stories with a wider audience. He discussed various aspects of palace life, from Princess Diana's secret kindness to the strict rules followed by Queen Elizabeth II. These insights help demystify the royal household and humanize the figures who have shaped modern monarchy.