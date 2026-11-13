Darth Vader Lightsaber Sells for Record £3.7 Million at Star Wars Auction

Darth Vader's iconic lightsaber fetches £3.7 million, setting a new world record for Star Wars memorabilia sales during the Ultimate Star Wars Auction in Texas.

Heritage Auctions confirmed that the original lightsaber used by Darth Vader in " Star Wars" has sold for £3.7 million. This final price represents a staggering increase over the previous record set by the same item last year. The sale establishes this specific prop as the most expensive piece of " Star Wars" memorabilia ever sold at public auction.

The Ultimate Star Wars Auction Record

The Ultimate Star Wars Auction took place in Dallas, Texas, where bidding began at a substantial initial figure of £755,450. The competitive bidding process continued until the hammer fell at a final sale price of £3,680,000. An anonymous bidder secured the item, surpassing the previous high-water mark of £2.77 million. That earlier record was set in July for Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, making the new victory for the Sith Lord's weapon particularly significant for collectors.

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Craftsmanship Behind the Iconic Prop

The physical construction of this £3.7 million artifact is deceptively simple, consisting largely of parts from an old camera flash attachment. This specific prop was utilized during the filming of "The Empire Strikes Back," released in 1980. It features prominently in the dramatic scene where Darth Vader cuts off Luke Skywalker's arm. This moment immediately precedes the revelation of the famous line, "I am your father," cementing the prop's status in cinematic history.

Screen Time in Return of the Jedi

While primarily associated with "The Empire Strikes Back," the lightsaber also appeared in the 1983 sequel, "Return of the Jedi." Its presence across two major installments of the original trilogy adds to its provenance and historical value. Experts hail the weapon as one of the most significant cinema artifacts in the entire "Star Wars" universe. Its sale highlights the enduring appeal of screen-used props from the franchise's original run.

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Broader Market Context and Sales

Heritage Auctions curated an extensive collection of "Star Wars" items for this event, featuring a total of 28 lightsabers. The lot also included various blasters and other weapons from the franchise. Brian Chanes from Heritage Auctions described the collection as the "Holy Grail" for memorabilia enthusiasts. He noted that he has been in the industry for 35 years and had never seen such a comprehensive compilation of screen-used lightsabers.

Historical Significance for Collectors

The sale underscores the massive financial value placed on iconic sequences within the "Star Wars" franchise. Chanes emphasized that the item comes from the most iconic sequence of the entire saga. This auction demonstrates that serious collectors are willing to pay premium prices for direct connections to major film moments. The record-breaking price of £3.7 million sets a new benchmark for future sales of "Star Wars" memorabilia globally.