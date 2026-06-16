Dartmoor Ponies Face Cull as Natural England Orders Grazing Reduction Amid Conservation Row

Natural England's mandate to drastically cut livestock grazing on Dartmoor threatens the survival of the semi-wild Dartmoor pony, an endangered breed with ancient roots, as a cull could eliminate up to 90% of the herd, pitting conservation against farmers' interests.

The Dartmoor ponies, iconic semi-wild horses that have roamed the Devon moorlands for thousands of years, now face a severe threat due to a controversial decision by Natural England .

The agency has demanded a drastic reduction in livestock grazing on Dartmoor to protect other habitats and plant species, which could result in the culling of up to ninety percent of the pony herd. This move is part of a broader plan to cut grazing by approximately seventy-five percent, prioritizing commercial livestock and disregarding conservationists' warnings that the ponies are an endangered species integral to the landscape's heritage.

Archaeological evidence shows hoof prints dating back around 3,500 years, and the breed was officially classed as endangered by the United Nations in 2023. Animal charities argue that the cull would decimate a population already struggling due to unsustainable breeding and falling market values, with estimates suggesting 1,500 ponies were slaughtered last year, many sold for meat. The ponies, known for their hardiness in extreme weather, are one of England's last semi-wild herds and a major tourist attraction.

Natural England's stance pits the ponies against farmers' livelihoods, sparking a conflict over conservation versus agricultural interests. Meanwhile, a separate but equally concerning story involves Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, who remains critically ill in intensive care following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. The 75-year-old was placed in an induced coma but is now described as 'very unwell' though no longer comatose.

Her condition highlights the seriousness of her recent medical emergency, drawing public concern for the 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer. Both narratives, though distinct, underscore themes of endangerment-whether of a historic breed or a celebrated artist-facing uncertain futures amid challenging circumstances





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Dartmoor Ponies Natural England Cull Endangered Species Grazing Reduction Livestock Conservation UK Wildlife Semi-Wild Horses

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