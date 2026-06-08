Datadobi's Vision: Shifting from Storage Sales to Data Lifecycle Management

Jack from Datadobi discusses the escalating data storage expense problem facing enterprises, emphasizing that the core issue is not storage capacity but uncontrolled costs. He advocates for a paradigm shift where storage vendors transform into lifecycle partners, enabling dynamic data classification and tiering to align storage costs with data value. This approach promises stronger customer relationships and sustainable growth, akin to the early virtualization revolution.

Jack, a representative from Datadobi, describes a landscape where enterprises and other organizations face a ceaseless increase in the volume of data they store. Conceptually, he argues, there is no storage problem in principle; it is all just digital bits, and you can simply buy more capacity.

The real issue, he states, is a massive and growing data storage expense problem, with ancillary challenges in governance, risk, and AI access trailing behind. He explains that all organizations operate within budgets to fund their activities. Storage is an expense item on that budget, a slice of the budget pie chart.

Continually expanding that slice by purchasing additional petabytes of storage-for example, 5 PB here and another 5 PB there-causes the storage slice to grow like a tumor, a term he uses, diverting funds from other areas that are equally or more critical to the organization's mission. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang observes that 90 percent of data is unstructured, meaning it is file or object data.

Accordingly, Jack asserts we do not have an unstructured data storage problem but rather an unstructured data expense problem. If an increasing portion of the budget is consumed by basic storage for bits and bytes and housekeeping, less money remains for the organization to invest in its higher priority needs, its core raison d'être. Storage expense thus becomes a funding bottleneck that cramps and restricts other parts of the business or organization.

He uses a metaphor: envision data as rain and data growth as a continuing deluge. Water, rainwater, has value, and we want to retain it, but we cannot keep building reservoirs indefinitely due to space limitations. Fresh rainwater is the most valuable. By extension, we must freeze the rainwater we no longer need and stack the ice in deep freezes, akin to digital North Poles or deep Glacier archives.

Not every drop of water holds the same value. Similarly, a byte of data has a different value from another byte because it might be older or pertain to a minor cleaning contract item versus a major product sale.

This distinction becomes clearer when we recognize that every extra petabyte stored represents not just a storage capacity expense increase, but also an expanded cyber threat surface, heightened governance issues, increased compliance complexity, a greater data protection burden, and amplified AI access filtering and selection challenges. Simply buying more and more expensive, on-premises storage capacity is unsustainable.

To move data off expensive fast-access storage-where it initially lands-organizations must understand what the data is, classify it, measure its access rate, and, when appropriate, progressively move it down tiers of less expensive storage so that storage cost aligns with data value. Effective execution requires that existing data classification be known and that incoming data be classified upon ingestion or generation.

Metadata is essential for making judgments, typically via policy-driven automated procedures, to continuously scan the data estate and migrate older, less valuable data to cheaper storage or, if its value resurgence demands, to faster storage. Every storage supplier acknowledges this principle, but their focus remains on the next transaction: selling more storage. Jack contends that this mindset must change. A paradigm shift is necessary where suppliers become data storage lifecycle partners, not merely vendors chasing the next 5 PB sale.

He draws a parallel to the early days of server virtualization. VMware was initially viewed with suspicion by server vendors because a customer consolidating ten virtual machines onto a single server avoided buying ten physical servers-a VMware win seemed a server vendor loss.

However, the operational ease of virtual machines drove widespread adoption, ultimately expanding server sales as vendors embraced the long-term perspective. VMware and its competitors eventually helped boost server sales. Jack believes a similar evolution will occur with dynamic data classification, tiering, risk analysis, sovereignty understanding, governance, and resilience. Storage suppliers will forge stronger, more enduring relationships with customers if they enable these capabilities rather than operating with a short-term, transactional view.

He also notes that large consultancies like Gartner, Arthur Anderson, or Price Waterhouse have yet to fully grasp the magnitude of this shift; they still do not understand how the endless buy-more-capacity mindset must end. Jack shares an example where a large purchase was avoided by moving stale data to the public cloud, which made a profound impression on him.

However, he disagrees with the conclusion that Dell's loss was Datadobi's gain. While that may be true in an immediate transaction sense, he asserts it is not truly a zero-sum win-lose game. From a longer perspective, storage capacity suppliers will enjoy a stronger, more durable relationship with customers if they adopt a data lifecycle viewpoint that accounts for changing data value and help customers classify their data so that storage costs reflect that evolving value to the organization





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Data Storage Expense Unstructured Data Data Lifecycle Management Storage Tiering Data Classification Budget Allocation Cyber Threat Surface Compliance AI Access Virtualization Analogy Vendor Relationships

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