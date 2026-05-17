Daughter of John Fashanu to Marry Ghanaian Tycoon in Lavish 3-Day Wedding

Amidst concerns about his declining health, Amal Fashanu, the daughter of veteran footballer John Fashanu, will marry a Ghanaian tycoon in a lavish three-day wedding officiated by her father.

The daughter of veteran Gladiators host and England footballer John Fashanu is set to marry a billionaire African businessman in a lavish wedding held over three days and spanning two continents .

Bride Amal Fashanu patched up a bitter feud with her famous father on the eve of her wedding that will see him walk her up the aisle when she marries Ghanaian tycoon Mohamad Odaymat. Speaking publicly for the first time about the planned epic event, Ms Fashanu revealed how her wedding to an heir to one of Ghana's most influential billionaire families will take place in both Africa and Europe assisted by private jets.

And thanks to her making up with her famous father, he is now set to play a prominent role in both legs - despite concerns about his declining health. Amal, 37, told how she was moved to patch things up with the former England and Wimbledon striker when his health took a turn for the worse





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Entertainment Weddings Amal Fashanu John Fashanu Ghanaian Tycoon Mohamad Odaymat Lavish Wedding Spanning Two Continents Africa And Europe Assisted By Private Jets Declining Health Concerns Patching Up A Bitter Feud On The Eve Of Her W Making Up With Her Famous Father When His Heal A Prominent Role In Both Legs

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