Daughter of Murdered Miss Switzerland Finalist Says Father Lied About Killing Her Mother

The six-year-old daughter of Kristina Joksimovic, who was brutally murdered by her husband Marc Rieben, told the court that her father was lying when he claimed the killing was not intentional. The trial has revealed horrific details of the crime and the devastating impact on the family.

The trial of Marc Rieben , 43, continues in connection with the horrific 2024 murder of his wife, Kristina Joksimovic , a 38-year-old model and former Miss Switzerland finalist.

The case has taken a deeply disturbing turn with testimony from the couple’s two young daughters, now aged six and eight, who were two and four respectively at the time of their mother’s death. The children’s lawyer revealed to the court the devastating impact of the crime, detailing how they learned of their mother’s death and their father’s subsequent imprisonment. Most strikingly, the eldest daughter directly contradicted her father’s claim of innocence, repeatedly stating, 'He's lying, he's lying, he's lying.

' She further explained that her father had misled her about her mother’s whereabouts immediately after the murder, telling her he didn’t know where 'Mummy' was. The lawyer is seeking 100,000 Swiss Francs (£94,000) in compensation for each child, highlighting the additional trauma inflicted by Rieben’s actions, including taking them to a restaurant as if nothing had happened after the killing.

The prosecution has presented evidence detailing the gruesome nature of the crime, alleging that Rieben used a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears to dismember Kristina’s body before dissolving the remains in bleach and attempting to 'puree' them in a blender. The prosecutor emphasized the systematic and planned nature of the murder, suggesting Rieben harbored intense hatred towards his wife and had even researched methods of dismemberment using an anatomy learning program.

Kristina’s mother delivered a poignant statement to the court, expressing her unimaginable grief and emphasizing the devastating consequences for the entire family. She stressed that the act was not a tragedy but a deliberate act of violence for which Rieben has shown no remorse. The mother is currently on long-term sick leave, and Kristina’s sister has postponed her career plans due to the emotional toll of the case.

The court heard that Rieben displayed no emotion during the proceedings, merely twirling a pencil in his hands as harrowing details were revealed. The case has been described as almost unparalleled in its cruelty, with the discovery of body parts occurring while Kristina’s mother was speaking to Rieben nearby. Civil plaintiffs in the case include Kristina’s parents, the couple’s two daughters, and a women’s rights group.

The prosecution argues that Rieben’s actions demonstrate intentional murder, and his post-crime behavior, including the meticulous dismemberment and attempted disposal of the body, underscores the extent of his malice. The defense has yet to present its full case, but the testimony from the children and the graphic details revealed by the prosecution paint a disturbing picture of a premeditated and brutal crime.

The long-term psychological impact on the children is a central concern, with the need for years of therapy being emphasized. The trial continues to unfold, promising further revelations and a potential landmark verdict in Swiss legal history





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Switzerland Murder Kristina Joksimovic Marc Rieben Trial Child Testimony

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