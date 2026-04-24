Daughter of Murdered MP Demands Reform UK Action Over Candidate’s Violent Rhetoric

Katie Amess, daughter of the late Sir David Amess, is calling for Reform UK to suspend a candidate who made threats of violence against politicians and expressed prejudiced views online. The case highlights concerns about political extremism and the safety of elected officials.

The daughter of Sir David Amess , the MP tragically murdered in 2021, has publicly urged Reform UK to suspend one of its candidates, Ricky Hodges, due to deeply concerning and violent rhetoric found on his social media.

Hodges, who is contesting a council seat in Hastings, made explicit calls for harm against prominent political figures, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, suggesting she should be hanged over her Brexit policies. His posts also contained threats against London Mayor Sadiq Khan, advocating for him to be placed in a coma, and expressed violent intentions towards left-leaning individuals and Labour activists, detailing disturbing acts of physical aggression.

Katie Amess, deeply affected by the loss of her father to political violence, emphasized the danger of such language, fearing it could incite further attacks on elected officials. She believes Reform UK must demonstrate a firm stance against such behavior, making it clear that it is unacceptable within any political party. Beyond the threats against politicians, Hodges has also been criticized for making unsubstantiated and prejudiced claims targeting specific communities.

He has reportedly accused Muslims of fraudulently claiming benefits and blamed foreign nationals from Islamic countries for the majority of crimes. His posts also reveal a disturbing pattern of misogynistic remarks, exemplified by a comment questioning why hurricanes are named after women, suggesting a link to their destructive nature. Katie Amess implored individuals posting such offensive content to consider the potential consequences of their words, urging them to empathize with those who have experienced the devastating impact of political violence.

She directly appealed to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to remove Hodges as a candidate, stating she contacted him over a week ago but has yet to receive a response. Attempts to locate Farage in Parliament have also been unsuccessful, as he has not participated in voting sessions for over a month. Reform UK has acknowledged the situation, stating an investigation is underway and the matter is being reviewed by its disciplinary team.

However, due to electoral regulations, it is now too late to withdraw Hodges’ candidacy or alter the ballot papers. The controversy has sparked wider condemnation, with Helena Dollimore MP questioning Reform UK’s candidate selection process, highlighting the serious responsibility that comes with holding public office. She also drew attention to the tragic murders of Sir David Amess and Jo Cox, emphasizing the real and present threat faced by elected officials.

The Jo Cox Foundation, a charity established in memory of the murdered MP, has also denounced Hodges’ posts, stating they pose a serious threat to democracy. The Foundation’s CEO, Olivia Field, noted a disturbing trend of escalating abuse towards MPs, with 96% reporting experiencing abuse in the past year. She emphasized the importance of respectful debate and the need to move away from personal attacks and intimidation.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised about a systemic failure in Reform UK’s vetting procedures, with reports of other candidates across the country facing investigation for similar Islamophobic and antisemitic social media posts. While Reform UK aims to contest a significant number of seats in the local elections, this scandal casts a shadow over their campaign and raises serious questions about the party’s commitment to inclusivity and responsible political discourse





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