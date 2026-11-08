Dave Chappelle Criticized for Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments

Dave Chappelle faces backlash for remarks about Charlie Kirk's death, which sparked condemnation from Erika Kirk and Benny Johnson.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is facing intense backlash after making remarks about the assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk during a live performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The 53-year-old performer admitted to the audience that the death of the conservative activist made him feel better, a statement that immediately ignited outrage across social media platforms and drew sharp condemnation from Kirk's family and colleagues.

Chappelle Remarks Trigger Immediate Backlash

Dave Chappelle made the controversial statement while addressing a sold-out crowd during his "Karmageddon" tour. He acknowledged the sensitivity of his words, stating, "I feel f***ed up saying this. It's scary being a public speaker." He then revealed, "Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered... I feel better," prompting laughter and applause from the audience. Chappelle later added, "I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling. I didn't ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!"

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Charlie Kirk Death Details and Context

The comments refer to the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University. Kirk was speaking at a Turning Point USA event when he was fatally shot in the neck. The alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder, making him eligible for the death penalty, and has pleaded not guilty. This event marked a significant moment of political violence that has since sparked widespread debate about public safety and free speech in America.

Erika Kirk and Benny Johnson Respond

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson was among the first to criticize Chappelle, highlighting a past instance where Kirk had defended the comedian. Johnson noted that Charlie Kirk had publicly supported Dave Chappelle after he was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in 2022. Kirk had then condemned the prosecutor for refusing to charge the attacker, calling the act "Sinister & Un-American." Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, also issued a stern rebuke on X, describing the laughter over the assassination as "beyond disgusting" and a sign of profound moral decay.

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Widow Condemns Culture of Political Violence

Erika Kirk emphasized the lasting impact of the tragedy on her family, stating, "My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives." She argued that a culture that laughs at assassination threatens the foundation of democracy. Megyn Kelly also reshared Johnson's criticism, calling the comedian's actions "Despicable." The backlash extends beyond immediate reactions, reflecting deeper societal divisions regarding the treatment of public figures and political violence.

Similar Incidents and Tour Safety Measures

Chappelle's recent remarks echo his comments from a year ago in his Netflix special "The Unstoppable," where he admitted that seeing Charlie Kirk get murdered had shook him. Meanwhile, liberal podcaster Jennifer Welch also faced criticism for mocking Kirk's death on her show "I've Had It," later apologizing for the insensitivity. The incident at Madison Square Garden occurred during a phone-free show, with attendees required to seal devices in pouches, highlighting the controlled environment in which these controversial statements were made.