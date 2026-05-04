Dave Chappelle Roasts Kanye West at The Comedy Store

Dave Chappelle jokingly criticized Kanye West’s financial situation during a surprise set at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California, highlighting their shared history and controversial public images.

Kanye West , also known as Ye, was the subject of good-natured ribbing from longtime friend and fellow controversial figure Dave Chappelle during a surprise appearance at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California on Sunday night.

Chappelle, after completing his own set, invited West onstage in the Original Room, where he delivered a pointed joke about West’s financial losses. According to reports from TMZ, Chappelle quipped, 'Kanye West has lost more money than I've ever made.

' The audience responded enthusiastically, showering West with high fives and a standing ovation as he and Chappelle exited the stage together. This interaction highlights the complex relationship between the two performers, both of whom have faced significant backlash and calls for cancellation from various communities, including Jewish and LGBTQAI groups, due to controversial statements and actions.

The Comedy Store’s lineup for the evening also included other prominent comedians such as Shane Gillis, Louis CK, and Chris Rock, all known for pushing boundaries and navigating controversial territory in their work. The history between Chappelle and West dates back to the early stages of West’s career. Chappelle first encountered West before his rise to superstardom, recognizing his talent and inviting him to participate in two episodes of his acclaimed Comedy Central sketch series, Chappelle’s Show, in 2004.

West also featured in Chappelle’s 2005 rockumentary, Block Party, further solidifying their creative connection. Chappelle, a five-time Emmy Award winner, is currently preparing for a series of performances at the Hollywood Palladium as part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival, scheduled for this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. His recent appearance at The Comedy Store served as a warm-up, allowing him to refine his material and test out new jokes.

The collaboration with West suggests a potential synergy between comedy and music, possibly foreshadowing future joint projects, such as West joining Chappelle for his 'Pulling Up' show, which is advertised as a blend of both art forms. West is also scheduled to perform in New Delhi, India, on May 23rd, promoting his latest album, Bully. Chappelle’s own history with controversy extends beyond his association with West.

He recently defended his decision to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, arguing that the criticism he received was hypocritical given the United States and companies like Netflix also conduct business with the Saudi government. He expressed frustration that his involvement was singled out and politicized.

Furthermore, Chappelle has faced criticism for his views on transgender issues, identifying as 'Team TERF' and making jokes that have been perceived as transphobic. He has addressed these criticisms, stating that he felt the Republican Party weaponized his jokes for political gain and that he does not intend to harm the transgender community.

The incident involving a social media post referencing only two genders and his subsequent response at the arena demonstrate his willingness to engage directly with criticism, albeit in a confrontational manner. The evening at The Comedy Store, therefore, was not just a casual reunion between friends but a convergence of two figures who consistently challenge societal norms and navigate the complexities of public perception





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Kanye West Dave Chappelle The Comedy Store Comedy Music Controversy Netflix Is A Joke Bully Riyadh Comedy Festival Shane Gillis Louis CK Chris Rock

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