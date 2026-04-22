Dave Mason, Founding Member of Traffic, Dies at 79

British rock legend Dave Mason, known for his work with Traffic and collaborations with iconic artists, has passed away peacefully at his home in Nevada. He was 79 years old.

Dave Mason , a celebrated figure in British rock music and a founding member of the iconic band Traffic , has passed away at the age of 79.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday via a heartfelt statement posted on his official Instagram account, revealing that he died peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada, on Sunday, April 19th. He was surrounded by his wife, Winifred, and his beloved Maltese dog, Star, in his favorite chair overlooking the Carson Valley, a place he deeply cherished.

While the specific cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, Mason had previously battled with heart issues, leading to the cancellation of his Traffic Jam Tour in 2024 and an announcement of his planned retirement from touring in 2025 due to ongoing health challenges. His passing marks the end of an era for a musician whose influence resonated across generations and genres.

Mason’s musical journey began in Birmingham in 1967 with the formation of Traffic alongside Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood. The band quickly rose to prominence with their innovative blend of rock, blues, and jazz, releasing their debut album, *Mr. Fantasy*, in the same year. This was followed by their self-titled album in 1968, which featured the enduring hit *Feelin' Alright?

*, a song that became synonymous with the era and continues to be a staple on classic rock radio. Beyond his work with Traffic, Mason enjoyed a successful solo career in the 1970s, producing hits like *Only You Know and I Know* and *We Just Disagree*.

His versatility as a musician led to collaborations with a remarkable array of legendary artists, including Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and Wings, and George Harrison, solidifying his status as a highly sought-after and respected figure in the music industry. He even spent a period as a member of Fleetwood Mac in the mid-1990s, contributing to their album *Time* and touring with the band for a year.

Dave Mason’s legacy extends far beyond his chart-topping songs and impressive collaborations. He was a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a celebrated songwriter, a gifted musician, a captivating singer, and a published author. His music provided the soundtrack to countless lives, and his artistry touched the hearts of fans worldwide. He is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, his daughter, Danielle, and his extended family of nephews and nieces.

The news of his death comes after the earlier loss of his son, True, and his sister, Valerie Leonard, adding to the profound sadness surrounding his passing. The statement released by his family described his death as a 'storybook ending,' reflecting his desire to live life on his own terms, a philosophy he embraced until his final moments.

His lasting imprint on the world of music will undoubtedly be cherished for generations to come, and his contributions will continue to inspire musicians and music lovers alike





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