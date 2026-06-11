Dave Portnoy Slams New York Knicks Celebrity Fans After Historic Comeback

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy vents his frustration on Instagram, calling out Taylor Swift and other celebrities for being fair-weather fans during a New York Knicks victory.

Dave Portnoy , the founder of Barstool Sports and a lifelong supporter of Boston athletics, has once again made headlines for his outspoken and often polarizing opinions.

Following a historic moment in the NBA playoffs, where the New York Knicks managed to erase a staggering 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, Portnoy took to social media to voice his intense frustration. His anger was not directed solely at the victory itself but rather at the glamorous crowd of celebrities who were present to witness the event.

For a native of Massachusetts, the sight of New York triumphing is always a bitter pill to swallow, but the presence of high-profile figures seemed to exacerbate his irritation. He expressed a visceral reaction to the celebration, claiming that seeing people who are not genuine basketball fans cheering in the arena made his skin crawl on a level he could not even describe.

The rant, delivered via an Instagram video, became a laundry list of celebrities whom Portnoy currently dislikes or views as opportunistic. He specifically called out figures such as Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet, noting that they had been fixtures at the courtside for much of the playoff run. The criticism extended to comedy legends Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, as well as music mogul Scooter Braun and actress Sydney Sweeney.

Portnoy did not spare Taylor Swift, who was seen celebrating the narrow 107-106 win. He was particularly bothered by a friendly embrace between Swift and model Kylie Jenner, questioning the nature of their friendship and expressing a general hatred for the entire scene. This outburst highlights Portnoy's long-standing rivalry with New York sports culture, which he describes as obnoxious and superficial.

Furthermore, Portnoy questioned the loyalty of the celebrity row, suggesting that a vast majority of these individuals are simply there for the prestige and visibility rather than a true love for the team. He posed a question to his followers about whether these same celebrities would swap their Knicks gear for Lakers apparel if the Los Angeles team were the ones playing in the Finals.

In his estimation, over half of the celebrity fans are fair-weather supporters who gravitate toward whoever is currently successful or trendy. His ire also extended to longtime Knicks supporters like Spike Lee and actress Mariska Hargitay, ignoring their consistent presence at games throughout the season. By painting everyone in the suites and the first few rows with the same brush, Portnoy reinforced his image as the ultimate antagonist to the New York sports scene.

As expected, the reaction from the digital community was swift and largely critical. Social media users quickly labeled the Barstool founder as salty and a hater, suggesting that his anger stemmed from the Boston Celtics being eliminated from the playoffs. Some critics pointed out the irony of his complaints, noting that the game itself was a masterpiece of athletic resilience regardless of who was sitting courtside.

Others mocked his obsession with the New York teams, telling him to stop being a baby and to accept the reality of the Knicks victory. Despite the backlash, Portnoy's rant serves as a reminder of the deep-seated animosity between Boston and New York sports fans, a rivalry that often transcends the games themselves and enters the realm of cultural warfare.

The event serves as a case study in how celebrity influence and sports passion can collide, often resulting in public spectacles of this nature





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