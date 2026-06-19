Daveigh Chase, a former child star, was found unresponsive in a hospital and passed away. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, set up a GoFundMe account in her honor, but her father and friends discouraged donations. John, a friend, claimed that Roy started the GoFundMe page when Daveigh was already unresponsive in the hospital and that he should be in jail. Roy defended himself, stating that Daveigh had a difficult childhood, a falling out with her family, and was struggling to find safety and happiness in LA. He promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved.

Daveigh Chase , a former child star, was found unresponsive in a hospital and passed away. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, set up a GoFundMe account in her honor, but her father and friends discouraged donations.

John, a friend, claimed that Roy started the GoFundMe page when Daveigh was already unresponsive in the hospital and that he should be in jail. Roy defended himself, stating that Daveigh had a difficult childhood, a falling out with her family, and was struggling to find safety and happiness in LA. He promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daveigh Chase Gofundme Boyfriend Death Difficult Childhood Falling Out With Family Struggling To Find Safety And Happiness Protecting Her Giving Her Love And Comfort Giving Her A Sense Of Home And Peace In Her Fi

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