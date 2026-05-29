David and Victoria Beckham Enjoy Island Hopping in Spain Amid Family Holiday

David and Victoria Beckham are back in the Balearics for a family holiday with their children. They spent another day island hopping in Spain and enjoyed a shopping expedition and an early afternoon lunch in Ibiza.

The romantic Mediterranean coastline worked its magic on David and Victoria Beckham on Thursday as they enjoyed another day of island hopping in Spain. The couple is back in the Balearics , one of their favored overseas destinations, for a family holiday with daughter Harper, son Romeo, and his DJ girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

Amid a packed itinerary, the couple still found time for each other after venturing out for a shopping expedition, followed by an early afternoon lunch, in Ibiza. Staying shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat, Victoria, 52, wrapped an arm around her husband's shoulders while leaning in for an affectionate kiss





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David Beckham Victoria Beckham Balearics Mallorca Ibiza Formentera Family Holiday Shopping Expedition Early Afternoon Lunch Confidence Self-Doubt Health And Wellness Personal Exercise Regime Fashion Label Retail Expansion Beauty Range

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