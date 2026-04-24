David and Victoria Beckham Shine at TIME100 Gala Amid Family Challenges

David and Victoria Beckham attended the TIME100 Gala in New York City, showcasing their style and strength as a couple. Victoria, named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2026, also spoke about navigating public scrutiny and family difficulties.

David and Victoria Beckham made a striking appearance at the TIME100 Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, arriving hand-in-hand and sporting stylish sunglasses.

The event, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, celebrated TIME Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026, with Victoria Beckham earning a spot on this prestigious roster. The couple navigated the event’s entrance through the building’s loading bay, drawing attention from fans eager for selfies. Victoria showcased her fashion prowess in a stunning silk cut dress from her own brand, featuring a daring thigh-high split, paired with elegant black open-toe heels.

David complemented her sophisticated look in a classic black dinner jacket and bow tie. Beyond the red carpet glamour, Victoria recently shared insights into her resilience and family life. During a TIME100 summit appearance, she discussed coping with constant public scrutiny, emphasizing the unwavering support of her husband, David. She revealed a long-cultivated strategy of ignoring negativity, stating, ‘Someone’s always going to have something to say.

I focus and I just don’t pay attention to it. ’ This sentiment reflects a seasoned approach to navigating life in the spotlight, a reality she’s faced since the age of 20. The couple’s strong bond was further highlighted in a recent interview where Victoria spoke about their mutual support and shared dreams. She emphasized their growth together and their commitment to helping each other achieve their ambitions.

The interview also touched upon a challenging period for the family, alluding to a strained relationship with their son, Brooklyn, without directly addressing the specifics. Victoria affirmed her dedication to protecting her children, stating they ‘laugh a lot’ and rely on a strong network of family and friends. Recent reports indicate a continued distance between David and Victoria and their son, Brooklyn, following a public dispute earlier this year.

Brooklyn reportedly severed ties with his parents, accusing them of controlling behavior. Since January, David and Victoria have not been seen with their son. Despite this personal challenge, Victoria maintains a positive outlook, focusing on the strength of her marriage and the importance of family. She also addressed the impact of their public life on her parents, acknowledging the adjustment they faced with increased media attention but emphasizing that the family has navigated this journey together.

The Beckhams’ presence at the TIME100 Gala served as a reminder of their enduring influence and their ability to maintain a united front amidst personal complexities. Victoria’s inclusion on the TIME100 list underscores her impact as a fashion designer and cultural icon, while David’s continued presence by her side demonstrates their unwavering partnership





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