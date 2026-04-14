David Arquette Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary with Heartfelt Instagram Post

David Arquette marked his 11th wedding anniversary with Christina McLarty Arquette, sharing a touching post on Instagram expressing his love and appreciation for his wife. The couple's relationship and blended family reflect a deep connection and a commitment to creating a life filled with love and laughter. The post comes after Arquette's amicable divorce with actress Courteney Cox.

David Arquette celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife, Christina McLarty Arquette, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The 54-year-old actor and filmmaker, known for his role in the Scream franchise, posted a black-and-white photo from their wedding day, accompanied by a touching caption dedicated to his wife. He humorously acknowledged being a day late due to travel but expressed his deep appreciation for Christina, referring to her as the 'dragon mother of basset hounds, a silly bull dog, crazy cats, goats, pigs, horses, donkey, cows, chickens, ducks, turkey, chinchillas, fish, stepmother to Coco, and mother of Charlie and Gus.' Arquette's post was a testament to the life they've built together, filled with animals and children, highlighting the joy and wonder they've found in each other. He went on to say, 'I thank the stars about every day for you. From kissing under a rainbow at Lollapalooza in Chicago to looking down on fireworks in Aspen it’s been a fairytale adventure. Thanks for being my dream come true. I love you.' The post quickly garnered attention, with his sister, actress Rosanna Arquette, also commenting with a message of love and congratulations. This anniversary marks over a decade of marriage for the couple, reflecting a significant chapter in their lives and relationship.

Arquette and McLarty's relationship began in 2011, culminating in their engagement in 2014, and subsequent marriage. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony held in Los Angeles, surrounded by close friends and family at Italian eatery Cicada. Arquette has spoken fondly about the event, emphasizing the joy of the occasion and the commitment they made to each other. The couple shares two sons, Charlie and Gus, and Arquette also has a daughter, Coco, from his previous marriage to Courteney Cox. The dynamics within their blended family reflect a harmonious co-parenting relationship, with Arquette and Cox remaining on amicable terms since their divorce. The anniversary post underscores the enduring bond between Arquette and McLarty, demonstrating their love and commitment to building a life together. The family's life, filled with pets and children, demonstrates their love and connection. Arquette and Cox reunited earlier this year at the red carpet premiere of Scream 7, which hit theaters on February 27. The couple's journey over the past eleven years has been marked by shared experiences and a growing family.

Beyond his personal life, David Arquette continues to pursue his acting and filmmaking career, with his roles in the Scream franchise remaining prominent in his resume. His marriage to Christina, and their anniversary celebration, offers a glimpse into his life beyond the screen, highlighting the importance of family and personal connections. This celebration reinforces the significance of relationships and the creation of a home filled with love and laughter. The details of their relationship, from their courtship to their wedding and the building of their family, are representative of a committed and lasting partnership. The post itself is a loving tribute to the woman who shares his life, highlighting the impact she has on him and the wonderful world they have created together. The enduring love and joy within their relationship have contributed to the creation of a magical and loving world. The message is simple, yet powerful, showing the importance of commitment and love in everyday life





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