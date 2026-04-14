David Arquette Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary with Heartfelt Tribute to Wife Christina

David Arquette marked his 11th wedding anniversary with Christina McLarty Arquette, sharing a touching Instagram post and a wedding photo. The actor celebrated their love, family, and the 'magical world' they have created together.

David Arquette celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with Christina McLarty Arquette, taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and a black-and-white photo from their wedding day. The 54-year-old actor and filmmaker, known for his role in the Scream franchise, penned a loving caption dedicated to his wife, 44, affectionately referring to her as the 'dragon mother' of a vast menagerie of animals, including basset hounds, a bulldog, cats, goats, pigs, horses, a donkey, cows, chickens, ducks, a turkey, chinchillas, and fish. He also acknowledged her role as a stepmother to his daughter Coco, and as the mother of their sons, Charlie and Gus. Arquette expressed deep gratitude for the 'magical world' they have built together and thanked the stars for her presence in his life, reminiscing about shared experiences like kissing under a rainbow at Lollapalooza and enjoying fireworks in Aspen. His sister, actress Rosanna Arquette, also sent her well wishes in the comments section, highlighting the close-knit family bond. This public display of affection underscores the enduring strength of their relationship.

Their journey to this milestone has been one of joy and family. The couple, who share sons Charlie, 12, and Gus, nine, married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles at Italian eatery Cicada, surrounded by close friends and family. Arquette's daughter Coco, 21, is from his previous marriage to actress Courteney Cox. The exes have maintained an amicable relationship since their divorce in 2013, after separating in 2010. Arquette and Christina got engaged in 2014, almost a year after the birth of their first child. The proposal took place in Malibu, surrounded by family. The couple has remained connected to the entertainment industry, with Arquette reuniting with Cox earlier this year at the red carpet premiere of Scream 7, demonstrating the continued ties even after the end of their marriage. Courteney Cox has also moved on and has been in a relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid since 2016.

The anniversary post offered a peek into their long and happy life together. It speaks volumes about the depth of his devotion. Arquette's reflections on their journey are clear and full of joy, describing their life as a 'fairytale adventure'. This anniversary celebration highlights the importance of family, love, and the appreciation of the simple joys of life. Their children are a constant reminder of their love and shared life. His praise of his wife highlights their successful relationship. The news shows a look into the lives of Hollywood actors, showing that while they may experience the spotlight, they are still committed to their family and love





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David Arquette Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary with Heartfelt Instagram PostDavid Arquette marked his 11th wedding anniversary with Christina McLarty Arquette, sharing a touching post on Instagram expressing his love and appreciation for his wife. The couple's relationship and blended family reflect a deep connection and a commitment to creating a life filled with love and laughter. The post comes after Arquette's amicable divorce with actress Courteney Cox.

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