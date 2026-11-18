Comedian David Baddiel has officially become a German citizen, reclaiming nationality stripped from his Jewish family by the Nazi regime over eight decades ago. This dual citizenship marks a personal reparation and follows public discussions on reversing historical injustices suffered by his relatives.

Comedian David Baddiel has officially acquired German citizenship, reclaiming a nationality that was forcibly stripped from his Jewish family by the Nazi regime more than 80 years ago. The 62-year-old entertainer now holds dual British and German nationality, a decision that serves as a direct reparation for the persecution his ancestors endured. This development follows public discussions where Baddiel addressed the complex emotional and historical implications of reversing the injustice suffered by his relatives.

Baddiel Reclaims Family Nationality After Generations

Baddiel revealed the news while appearing on The Chris Evans Show, where he was discussing England manager Thomas Tuchel and his tactical influence on the national team. He praised the dynamism Tuchel brings to the squad, specifically noting the physical and fast-paced style that helped England secure a 3-2 victory over Spain in a recent match. During the conversation, Baddiel stated that he is now German, explaining that his mother was German and that he had recently acquired this citizenship to hold dual nationality.

Also read German Banker Philipp Ostermann Denies Racially Aggravated Harassment

Sarah Baddiel Fled Persecution Before Second World War

The roots of this connection trace back to Baddiel's mother, Sarah Baddiel, who was born into a wealthy Jewish family in Nazi Germany in 1939. When Sarah was five months old, her parents fled to Britain shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War. They were forced to escape after losing their wealth and standing under the oppressive Nazi regime. Her father had previously been imprisoned in the Dachau concentration camp following Kristallnacht, the violent pogrom against Jewish people and their businesses that occurred in November 1938.

Complex Emotions Surround Reclaiming German Identity

Despite the legal success, Baddiel admitted he was unsure how his late mother would have felt about him becoming a citizen of the country her family was forced to flee. He noted that his mother harbored significant anger and rage toward Germany, a sentiment he respects. However, he argued that refusing to reclaim his family's rights would effectively allow the actions of the Nazis to continue having consequences for future generations. By choosing to apply for the passport, he viewed the act as rejecting the legacy of persecution rather than accepting it.

Advertisement

Link to England Football Anthem and Public Advocacy

Baddiel is widely recognized as the co-writer of England's famous football anthem, Three Lions, which he created alongside comedian Frank Skinner and Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds for the Euro 1996 tournament. The song, known for its refrain football's coming home, became one of the country's best-known sporting anthems. The timing of his family's connection to Germany is notable, as England was famously knocked out of Euro 1996 by Germany on penalties in the semi-finals. In January 2023, Baddiel joined fellow comedian Matt Lucas at Westminster Synagogue to discuss reclaiming German citizenship as descendants of Holocaust survivors, highlighting Brexit as an initial prompt for his interest in applying for a German passport.

Legal Pathway and Immediate Practical Implications

Germany allows victims of Nazi persecution and their descendants to reclaim citizenship that was taken away or denied to their families. Matt Lucas had already become a German citizen in 2021, having qualified through his grandmother who fled Berlin during the Nazi era. Baddiel's latest revelation confirms he has followed through with the plans he discussed nearly four years ago. Regarding the practical implications of his new status, Baddiel joked that he still does not know how to stand in those queues at airports, highlighting the personal adjustment required for this significant legal and identity shift.