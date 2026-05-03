David Beckham Celebrates 51st Birthday Amid Family Drama as Brooklyn Remains Silent

David Beckham marked his 51st birthday with emotional tributes from his family, though his estranged son Brooklyn did not participate in the celebrations. The football legend shared a nostalgic photo and heartfelt message, while his other children and wife Victoria surprised him with an unusual gift—chickens. Meanwhile, Victoria addressed the ongoing feud with Brooklyn, emphasizing their love for their children despite the public fallout.

David Beckham celebrated his 51st birthday with heartfelt tributes from his family, though his eldest son, Brooklyn, remained notably absent from the festivities. The football icon took to social media to express his gratitude, sharing a nostalgic throwback photo from his high school days alongside a touching message.

He wrote, 'I feel very lucky & blessed to have had a very special day today being spoilt by my wife, kids, family and friends from the moment I opened my eyes till now and I just want to say thank you and I love you all so much & my beautiful family thank you.

' Despite the joyous occasion, Brooklyn, who has been estranged from the family since early 2024, did not acknowledge his father's milestone. This marks another year where Brooklyn has distanced himself from the Beckham clan, following his public declaration in January that he was no longer part of 'Brand Beckham,' accusing his parents of being 'performative' and controlling his life.

Meanwhile, David's other children—Romeo, Cruz, and Harper—joined their mother, Victoria, in showering their father with love. Victoria surprised David with an unusual yet heartfelt gift: chickens, which the family has now added to their sprawling Cotswolds estate. In a video shared on Instagram, David, donning a cowboy hat, was seen happily settling the new feathered friends into their coop.

Victoria, filming from behind the camera, excitedly said, 'It's David's birthday and this is me and the kids bought him, from the boys, they're so pretty!

' She captioned the post, 'Happy Birthday, we love you so much!! ' Romeo also paid tribute to his father with a pair of childhood photos, writing, 'Happy birthday dad, love you so much, thank u for everything you do,' and 'My best mate.

' Cruz shared a snapshot of them on a yacht with the message, 'Happy birthday I love you xxx,' while Harper posted a heartfelt message calling David 'the best daddy in the whole world' and praising him as an incredible role model. The Beckham family has faced ongoing public scrutiny since Brooklyn's explosive statement earlier this year, where he accused his parents of trying to sabotage his marriage to Nicola Peltz and embarrassing him during their wedding.

Victoria addressed the feud for the first time in a recent interview, stating, 'We love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.

' She acknowledged the challenges of parenting adult children, adding, 'I think that we're trying to do the best we can. ' Despite the family drama, Victoria maintained that her fashion and beauty business remains unaffected by the negative press. 'I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good. I don't think they're buying my eyeliner just because it's me,' she said.

The Beckhams' strained relationship with Brooklyn has been a recurring theme, with the couple reportedly not speaking to him since last May when he and Nicola skipped David's 50th birthday celebrations. The rift deepened when Brooklyn blocked his parents on Instagram and later posted a lengthy statement detailing his grievances. As David celebrates another year, the family continues to navigate the complexities of fame, estrangement, and the enduring bonds of love





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