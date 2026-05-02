David Beckham Celebrates Birthday Amid Family Feud with Son Brooklyn

David Beckham marked his 51st birthday with a family dinner, but the event was shadowed by his ongoing rift with son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Victoria Beckham addressed the 'challenging' year and emphasized family support.

David Beckham celebrated his upcoming 51st birthday with a lavish dinner at The Dorchester in London, attended by his parents, siblings, and Victoria Beckham ’s parents.

Victoria shared photos of the pre-birthday celebration on Instagram, marking it as the ‘first of many celebrations’. The event occurred just before his actual birthday, featuring a cake and candles, and was a family affair excluding his children.

This celebration takes place amidst a continuing and highly public family rift with his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz, who reportedly did not attend and have largely distanced themselves from the family since last May, notably missing David’s 50th birthday. The strained relationship stems from accusations of control and inappropriate behavior, detailed in a lengthy social media post by Brooklyn earlier this year.

Victoria Beckham recently addressed the ‘challenging’ past year and the family’s difficulties in a television interview, emphasizing the importance of protecting their children and the strong support system she and David share with their respective parents. While avoiding direct mention of Brooklyn, she highlighted their commitment to supporting each other and prioritizing their children’s well-being. She described David as ‘super funny’ and emphasized their ability to laugh through tough times.

The interview followed Brooklyn’s explosive claims of being ‘controlled’ by his parents for much of his life and accusations regarding Victoria’s behavior at his wedding. Legal communication has been channeled through lawyers, indicating a significant breakdown in direct communication between the Beckhams and their son and daughter-in-law. This pre-birthday dinner represents a deliberate display of family unity amongst those present, though the absence of Brooklyn and his wife underscores the ongoing discord.

Victoria also touched upon the challenges of raising a family in the public eye, acknowledging the adjustments her parents faced with increased media attention. She expressed no regret for involving her family in her and David’s public life, framing it as a shared journey. The situation remains complex, with Brooklyn having blocked his parents on Instagram and issued a detailed statement outlining his grievances.

The Beckhams, for their part, have maintained a focus on protecting their children and navigating the situation with mutual support, while Victoria has stated the importance of her children behaving ‘appropriately’ amid the ongoing feud. The future of the relationship between David and Victoria and their son Brooklyn remains uncertain





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