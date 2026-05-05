David Beckham charmed by Simon Jacquemus' grandmother at Met Gala amid family rift

David Beckham was captivated by Simon Porte Jacquemus' grandmother Liline at the Met Gala, while his son Romeo made his debut at the event. The appearance occurred amidst ongoing family tensions with Brooklyn Beckham absent for the second year in a row.

David Beckham expressed his admiration for Simon Porte Jacquemus' grandmother, Liline, at the Met Gala , describing her as 'so beautiful & so elegant'. The designer brought his 80-year-old grandmother as his date to the prestigious event, sharing a heartfelt post about the importance of experiencing life with loved ones.

Beckham's son, Romeo, also made his Met Gala debut, representing the British brand Burberry with supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. However, the event was notably absent of Brooklyn Beckham, continuing a pattern of separation from family appearances. This absence comes amidst ongoing family tensions, with Brooklyn previously distancing himself from the 'Brand Beckham' image and a perceived rift with his siblings.

The family recently showcased a united front, albeit in a somewhat unusual manner, by gifting David chickens for his birthday, a gesture seemingly aimed at Brooklyn. Romeo received support from his brother Cruz via social media, posting a picture of his Met Gala appearance. The family dynamic has been under scrutiny, with Brooklyn's absence from key events and his critical comments about the family's public persona adding fuel to the speculation.

Victoria Beckham and their other children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, surprised David with the chickens, a gift documented and shared on social media. Romeo's Met Gala appearance was a significant moment for him, marking his entry into the high-fashion world alongside Burberry representatives. The event highlighted both the family's presence in the fashion scene and the ongoing complexities within their relationships.

The contrast between Romeo's debut and Brooklyn's absence underscored the current state of affairs within the Beckham family, with the Met Gala serving as a backdrop for these personal dynamics. The Jacquemus grandmother's presence added a touch of heartwarming elegance to the event, capturing Beckham's attention and sparking a positive moment amidst the family drama.

The event also served as a platform for Romeo to showcase his style and association with a prominent fashion brand, further solidifying his own identity within the family's legacy. The Beckham family's interactions, both public and private, continue to be a subject of interest, with each event offering a glimpse into their evolving relationships and individual pursuits





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