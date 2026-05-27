David Beckham Enjoys Spanish Siesta with Victoria Amid Family Holiday in Formentera

David Beckham relaxed aboard his family's superyacht with Victoria, Romeo, and Harper during a spring break in Formentera, while Victoria discussed her fashion label's future and Harper's upcoming beauty line.

David Beckham earned an approving look from wife Victoria while enjoying a Spanish siesta aboard their family superyacht on Wednesday. The former Manchester United and England midfielder, 51, stripped down to his waist as temperatures soared across the Mediterranean, revealing his heavily tattooed upper body.

However, he ensured his modesty with a white towel as he relaxed on the 16 million pound Riva 130 Bellissima yacht, named Seven after his famous shirt number. The family, currently on a spring break in Formentera, included son Romeo and daughter Harper, along with Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

They had just come ashore for an afternoon meal at local restaurant Es Moli de Sal, known for its fresh seafood and paella, before returning to the yacht for a leisurely cruise. Victoria, 52, stayed shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat while topping up her tan, but she gave her husband an admiring look.

Kim Turnbull caught the eye in a black bikini as she showered on deck and later went for a swim in the crystal-clear waters, while Romeo relaxed on the lower deck. David and Romeo chatted as they topped up their tans, and David admired the view from the boat’s vantage point. Later, Romeo prepared to venture out on a powerful jet ski, enjoying the thrill of the Mediterranean waves. The holiday comes amid significant business developments for the Beckham family.

Victoria, who once borrowed 30 million pounds from her husband’s company, revealed last week that she is open to selling her fashion label, founded in 2008. The brand reported debts of 53.9 million pounds in 2022, but sales rose to 112.7 million pounds in 2024, signaling a turnaround. In an interview with the Financial Times, she stated that she would never say never and likes to look at opportunities.

She emphasized that she is focusing on growth and plans to open stores in New York and Miami to control the customer experience. She said she is building a legacy brand with untapped categories and that after a long period of fixing, it is now time for expansion.

Meanwhile, daughter Harper, aged 13, is set to launch a beauty range aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, inspired by South Korean cosmetics, this summer. Victoria previously revealed that Harper’s struggle with acne inspired the venture. The Beckhams trademarked the name HIKU BY HARPER in the UK in October 2023, but faced a setback in the US where the patent office issued an initial refusal due to potential confusion with existing marks. They have six months to appeal.

The trademark would cover make-up, skin care, clothing, accessories, and more. The family’s superyacht, custom-built in Italy, features luxurious amenities including a jacuzzi, sun decks, and multiple cabins, reflecting the Beckhams’ taste for elegance. Formentera, part of the Balearic Islands, offers pristine beaches and a tranquil atmosphere, attracting celebrities seeking privacy. The unseasonably warm weather, with highs in the late 20s Celsius, made for perfect siesta conditions.

The Beckham family remains one of the most influential in the world, with David’s sports legacy, Victoria’s fashion empire, and their children’s emerging ventures. Romeo, 22, continues to pursue football and modeling, while Harper explores entrepreneurship. The Daily Mail has contacted the Beckhams’ representative for further comment





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