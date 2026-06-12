David Beckham Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Alongside Tom Cruise and Family

David Beckham received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony attended by Tom Cruise, Victoria Beckham, and other celebrities. The honor recognizes his contributions to sports and entertainment, coinciding with the US hosting the FIFA World Cup.

Sir David Beckham received the 2,849th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday night, in a ceremony that drew A-list friends and family.

The former Manchester United and England football star, now 51, was honored in the sports entertainment category, a recognition that coincides with the United States hosting the FIFA World Cup. The star is located at the center of Hollywood Boulevard, just a short distance from the home of his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

Beckham was joined by his wife Victoria Beckham, their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as well as close friends Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria, and James Corden. The induction speech was given by Tom Cruise, a close friend since Beckham joined LA Galaxy in 2007. Cruise and Beckham have maintained a strong bond over the years, often seen together at events and sharing mutual admiration. Victoria Beckham, 51, also spoke at the event, celebrating 26 years of marriage with David.

The couple's chemistry was evident as they embraced and sat together during the ceremony, with David and Tom Cruise even sharing a fist bump. The event highlighted Beckham's transition from football superstar to global entertainment figure, largely due to his production company Studio 99, which produced the successful Netflix documentary series about his and Victoria's lives. In an interview with Variety, Beckham expressed his surprise at receiving such an honor. I never imagined I would get a star.

All I wanted was to be a successful soccer player for Manchester United and England. Thats all I cared about. I didnt care about the fame, the wealth, or the admiration. So now, having a star, becoming a Sir, all these things that have come with my career, I feel very lucky, he said.

The ceremony drew a crowd of fans wearing football jerseys, and Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez noted the significance of the timing, as the US prepares to host the World Cup. Beckhams role in elevating soccers profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor especially meaningful, she said. The event also included appearances by Beckhams children: Romeo with girlfriend Kim Turnbull, Cruz with Jackie Apostel, and Harper alongside her parents.

The star is the first in the sports entertainment category since Michael Strahan received it in 2023





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