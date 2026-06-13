David Beckham Honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Amid Major Endorsement Deals

Former England captain Sir David Beckham has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an event attended by his wife Victoria, Tom Cruise, and other celebrities. This honor coincides with the launch of four major global advertising campaigns for brands including Lay's, McDonald's, Home Depot, and Adidas, cementing his status as a worldwide icon beyond football.

Former England captain Sir David Beckham is the stand-out winner of this year's tournament after sealing four eye-wateringly lucrative endorsement deals - and a Hollywood star.

On Friday, he was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame where he was handed his star on the famous Hollywood Boulevard. Sir David was joined by wife Victoria for the occasion which saw his close friend and Tinseltown legend Tom Cruise make the induction speech. Friends of the star say that it was particularly special that Cruise spoke because his film Jerry Maguire was what David and Victoria watched on their first movie date night.

James Corden and former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria were also there to watch Sir David's proud moment, being honoured for his work with his TV production company, Studio 99. Sir David Beckham posed with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was unveiled on Friday Sir David was joined by his second son Romeo, daughter Harper, wife Victoria and third son Cruz Speaking to Variety magazine, Sir David told how he had never wanted to be a celebrity - just a footballer.

He said: 'All I wanted to be was a successful soccer player for Manchester United and England. That's all I cared about. I didn't care about the fame, the wealth, all the admiration you get.

'So now, having a star, becoming a"sir", all these things that have come with the career that I've had, I feel very lucky. ' Brand Beckham is a key theme running through the World Cup after he netted four big bucks advertising deals which have made him tens of millions of pounds. He is the face of Lay's crisps, McDonald's, DIY store Home Depot and sportswear brand Adidas - in which he stars alongside Dune actor Timothee Chalamet.

Sources say that Sir David, 51, was inundated with offers of endorsement deals as he is seen within America as the First Gentleman of US soccer after he signed with LA Galaxy back in 2007. More recently he launched his own club, Inter Miami - once again raising his profile stateside.

Actor Tom Cruise also attended the ceremony to reveal Sir David's star in Los Angeles Wife Victoria offered her husband a kiss as his star was unveiled, coinciding with the beginning of the World Cup Sir David joins the likes of fellow footballers Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi and actor Steve Carell for his crisps advert. Meanwhile, he is thought to have received 'several million pounds' to promote new McDonald's special meals and collectible cups which will also be shown in the UK.

Then with Home Depot, the US version of B&Q, Sir David advertises a $10,000 gift card, along with a package for two to experience the World Cup final in New York. And he and Chalamet appear in the Adidas campaign called Backyard Legends, which celebrates street football and the joy of a kickabout. It features de-aged versions of Sir David as well as French footballer Zinedine Zidane and Alessandro Del Piero at their 1990s and 2000s peaks.

A source familiar with Sir David's work told the Daily Mail: 'You will struggle to go anywhere in America without seeing David. He will be everywhere. 'They don't call him golden balls for nothing.





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David Beckham Hollywood Walk Of Fame Endorsement Deals Tom Cruise Victoria Beckham Adidas Mcdonald's Home Depot Lay's Inter Miami

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