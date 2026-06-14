David Beckham's Cotswolds home was designed in the shape of a letter 'E' in homage to Queen Elizabeth II, who he adored. The revelation comes as Royal historians say in the reign of Elizabeth I, such a move by wealthy subjects was a form of 'political flattery' to win favor from the monarch.

Royal fan David Beckham may have had his Cotswolds home designed in the shape of a letter 'E' in homage to Queen Elizabeth II who he adored.

The revelation comes as Royal historians say in the reign of Elizabeth I, such a move by wealthy subjects was a form of 'political flattery' to win favour from the monarch. Beckham's house was built in Great Tew in 2017 just as he was in the thick of a sustained behind the scenes campaign to be knighted, which eventually happened last year.

From ground level at the Beckhams' home, the curious E-shaped footprint is not visible, but from the sky, the triple-barn conversation Sir David had designed and built from a derelict 'pile of bricks' near Chipping Norton is very clearly an exact capital letter E shape. Committed monarchist Sir David's strange choice was compared to the 'tactful trend' by those toadying up to the Royals in the Elizabethan era in an interview Alan Titchmarsh gave to Country Life magazine talking about the Beckham house and gardens.

Said TV presenter Alan: 'Eight years ago, David began the task of transforming the two existing derelict Cotswold-stone barns - one thatched and one stone-tiled - into an elegant country house.

He also added a third building, opting to join the trio to a longer wing to create what historians will recognise as a tactful trend during the reign of Elizabeth I: a house in the shape of the capital letter E.' Royal fan David Beckham may have had his Cotswolds home designed in the shape of a letter 'E' in homage to Queen Elizabeth II who he adored Beckham's house was built in Great Tew in 2017 just as he was in the thick of a sustained behind the scenes campaign to be knighted, which eventually happened last year The revelation comes as Royal historians say in the reign of Elizabeth I, such a move by wealthy subjects was a form of 'political flattery' to win favour from the monarch Historically, large country houses in the Elizabethan era (1558-1603) were often designed with a footprint the shape of the letter E for the purposes of political flattery, to gain Royal favour.

Elizabeth I frequently toured the country on summertime 'progresses,' leaving her various London palaces and staying at the rural estates of her wealthy subjects. Hosting the Queen and her entire court for a week was financially ruinous, but failing to invite her, or failing to impress her upon arrival, was politically disastrous. The E-shaped footprint and lavish architecture were designed to telegraph absolute loyalty, secure royal approval, and showcase a courtier's wealth to justify their positions of power.

A good example is Montacute House, a late Elizabethan mansion in Montacute, south Somerset. The E-shape was a flattering nod to Queen Elizabeth I, though the layout functionally evolved from the traditional, medieval H-plan to include a prominent central entrance porch. It was built by Sir Edward Phelips, a lawyer who had been in Parliament since 1584. He was knighted in 1603 and a year later became Speaker of the House.

James I appointed him Master of the Rolls and Chancellor to his son and heir Henry, Prince of Wales. Phelips remained at the hub of English political life, and his legal skills were employed when he became opening prosecutor during the trial of the Gunpowder Plotters. Another prime example of an Elizabethan E-shaped house is Burghley House in Lincolnshire, built by William Cecil, Lord Burghley.

Historians say courtiers and ministers like Cecil designed these 'prodigy houses' to flatter the Queen by shaping the wings and projecting porches into the letter 'E'. From ground level at the Beckhams' home, the curious E-shaped footprint is not visible, but from the sky, the triple-barn conversation is very clearly an exact capital letter E shape Committed monarchist Sir David's strange choice was compared to the 'tactful trend' by those toadying up to the Royals in the Elizabethan era in a recent interview Alan Titchmarsh Sir David is a very devoted Royalist.

Without a fanfare, he stood patiently in line for 13 hours to pay his respects to the late Queen as she lay in state in September 2022 (seen at the Cotswolds home) Read More Green-fingered David Beckham shows off his impressive vegetable patch as he tends to his lettuce, sweetcorn and strawberries at £12m Cotswold home Cecil was Lord Treasurer to Elizabeth I, and as such was one of the most powerful men in England, but that proximity to the crown also made him vulnerable to rivalries and shifting politics. Architecture was essentially a form of political propaganda.

By literally inscribing Elizabeth's initial into his home's footprint, Cecil aimed to solidify his status and demonstrate his tireless dedication to the Crown. Hardwick Hall in Derbyshire, built in 1590, is similarly E-shaped to demonstrate its owner's immense wealth, power and loyalty to the Crow





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David Beckham Cotswolds Home Queen Elizabeth II Elizabeth I Political Flattery Royal Historians E-Shaped Footprint Elizabethan Era Prodigy Houses Tactful Trend Political Propaganda Elizabeth's Initial Hardwick Hall Burghley House

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