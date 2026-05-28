David Beckham's Family Cruise: Kim Turnbull Shows Off Her Toned Figure in a Black Bikini, Joins David and Victoria on Their Superyacht

Kim Turnbull, Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, joined David and Victoria on their £16million superyacht for a Mediterranean cruise. She showed off her toned figure in a black bikini and took on some watersports.

Romeo Beckham 's girlfriend Kim Turnbull showed off her toned figure in a black bikini as she joined David and Victoria on their £16million superyacht this week amid their Mediterranean cruise.

The London-based model and DJ, 24, who has been dating Romeo, 23, for around a year and a half, is now firmly part of the family and joined them on the lavish trip. The couple joined David, Victoria and Harper around Ibiza and Formentera - while eldest son Brooklyn remains a no-show amid the ongoing family feud. Kim was seen topping up her tan in the two-piece as well as taking on some watersports and then showering off afterwards.

Meanwhile David earned an approving look from wife Victoria while enjoying a Spanish siesta aboard their family superyacht.

The London-based model and DJ, 24, who has been dating Romeo, 23, for around a year and a half, is now firmly part of the family and joined them on the lavish trip. While his heavily tattooed upper body was exposed, the former Manchester United and England midfielder, 51, wore a white towel around his waist as he relaxed aboard.

The family ventured out for a cruise shortly after coming ashore for an afternoon meal at local restaurant Es Moli de Sal. Joining her husband, Victoria, 52, gave him an admiring look as she stayed shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat while topping up her tan. The holiday comes as Victoria, who once had to borrow £30million from her husband's company, revealed last week that she is open to selling her fashion label.

The brand, founded in 2008, was reported to have debts of £53.9million in 2022, but while sales rose to £112.7million in 2024, the former Spice Girl revealed she would 'never say never' to selling.

'I would never say never and I like to look at opportunities', she told the Financial Times. 'But at the moment I am looking at growth but I would never say never. ' Victoria continued: 'I'm very excited, this is breaking news, my store in London is showing there is an appetite so we are about to open in New York and Miami.

'For me until I open the store in NY and Miami, I have been reliant on online but I want to be able to control the experience from the client walking in the store. 'The next step is retail expansion and we will see where it goes next. I'm very lucky. The couple joined David, Victoria and Harper around Ibiza and Formentera - while eldest son Brooklyn remains a no-show amid the ongoing family feud.

Kim was seen topping up her tan in the two-piece as well as taking on some watersports. Romeo was seen relaxing onboard in a pair of red swimming shorts. The family ventured out for a cruise shortly after coming ashore for an afternoon meal at local restaurant Es Moli de Sal. While David wrapped a white towel around his waist, Romeo then headed out on a jet ski.

David chilled out in the shade amid Europe's heatwave. Kim took a shower after a dip in the ocean. She rinsed the salt water from her hair. Their huge yacht is currently in between Ibiza and Formentera





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David Beckham Victoria Beckham Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull Superyacht Mediterranean Cruise Ibiza And Formentera Watersports David Beckham's Family Feud Victoria Beckham's Fashion Label Harper Beckham's Beauty Range

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