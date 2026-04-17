David Beckham's Heartfelt and Humorous Birthday Tribute to Victoria: From First Love to Rolls-Royce Gags

David Beckham celebrated wife Victoria Beckham's 52nd birthday with a touching Instagram post, sharing the moment he first fell in love with her and playfully referencing her viral Rolls-Royce anecdote. The tribute included nostalgic photos from their early days and family moments, while sons Romeo and Cruz, along with friends and family, also sent their birthday wishes. The celebrations occur as Victoria recently addressed her relationship with eldest son Brooklyn.

David Beckham celebrated his wife Victoria Beckham 's 52nd birthday with a heartfelt and humorous tribute on Instagram. The former footballer, aged 50, shared a carousel of nostalgic photographs, beginning with an iconic image of Victoria from the Spice Girls ' 1996 music video for Say You'll Be There. He revealed this was the precise moment she first captivated him, leading to him falling in love with her. In the throwback snap, Victoria is seen sporting a distinctive, skintight black PVC outfit, a look that clearly left a lasting impression.

The tribute continued with endearing childhood pictures of Victoria, including a memorable shot of her standing beside her father's now-famous Rolls-Royce. This particular vehicle became a talking point following a viral moment in David and Victoria's 2023 Netflix documentary, where Victoria spoke about her working-class upbringing. David playfully interrupted her narrative, expressing disbelief and repeatedly prompting her to recall the car her father used to drive her to school in, which she eventually identified as a Rolls-Royce.

The post also featured a touching photograph of Victoria with her parents, Tony and Jackie Adams, and a romantic snapshot from their 1999 honeymoon in the South of France. David concluded his touching message by addressing Victoria as the one and only Posh Spice, expressing his immense love and promising her a truly special day, acknowledging her as an exceptional wife, mother, friend, and gym partner. He wrote: Happy Birthday to the one & only Posh Spice we love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife, Mum, friend & of course gym partner you deserve too. Happy Birthday We Love You.

Victoria's son Romeo was among the first to share his birthday wishes on social media, posting a picture of himself with his mother and a sweet caption: Happy Birthday mum love you so so much have the best day @victoriabeckham. He also included a childhood photo of himself watching his father play football. Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, also sent her birthday greetings, expressing her gratitude for Victoria's influence: Haaaaapy birthday @victoriabeckham. Thank you for raising my favourite human in the whole world. How lucky are we to be surrounded by your kindness and inspired by your spirit everyday. Love u!!!! Mel B, Victoria's fellow Spice Girl, also sent her warm wishes: My darling Vic Happy Birthday Soooooooo much LUV!!!!

Victoria's own company joined in the celebrations, sharing a video montage accompanied by the caption: There’s only one @VictoriaBeckham. To our Founder and Creative Director, a very happy birthday. Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, echoed the sentiment with: Happy birthday @victoriabeckham. Thank you for the constant laughs and everything you do we you.

This celebratory outpouring comes shortly after Victoria addressed the reported estrangement from her eldest son, Brooklyn. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, she stated that both she and David have always prioritized protecting and loving their children. When asked about her relationship with Brooklyn, she shared: I think that we've always — we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it.

Brooklyn, now 27, reportedly distanced himself from his family earlier this year, making a social media statement indicating no plans for reconciliation and suggesting he felt controlled by his parents for a significant portion of his life. Jackie Apostel also shared an adorable throwback snap of Cruz as a young boy with ageless Victoria. Kim wrote: Happy birthday @victoriabeckham. 'Thank you for the constant laughs and everything you do we you'





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