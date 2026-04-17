David Beckham's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Victoria, Joking About Rolls-Royce Past

David Beckham showered wife Victoria with love on her 52nd birthday, sharing a nostalgic look at their relationship from their first meeting to playful jabs about her family's luxury car history. The tribute included childhood photos and a sweet anniversary snapshot, while her sons Romeo and Cruz, along with friends and bandmates, also sent well wishes.

David Beckham celebrated his wife Victoria's 52nd birthday with a heartfelt and humorous tribute on Instagram. The former footballer shared a series of throwback photos, starting with a picture from the Spice Girls ' 1996 music video for Say You'll Be There, revealing it was the moment he first fell in love with her. Victoria is seen in a striking, skintight black PVC outfit in the iconic image.

David's post also included charming childhood pictures of Victoria, notably one featuring her beside her father's Rolls-Royce. This nod to the car was a playful reference to a viral moment from the couple's 2023 Netflix documentary, where Victoria discussed her working-class background, much to David's amused disbelief when she revealed her father's mode of transport to school. He continued to share cherished memories, including a photo of Victoria with her parents, Tony and Jackie Adams, and a romantic snap from their 1999 honeymoon in the South of France. Concluding his touching message, David addressed Victoria as the mother of their four children: Happy Birthday to the one & only Posh Spice we love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife, Mum, friend & of course gym partner you deserve too. Happy Birthday We Love You. Victoria's son Romeo was the first of her children to publicly wish her a happy birthday on social media, sharing a picture of them together and writing: Happy Birthday mum love you so so much have the best day @victoriabeckham. He also posted a nostalgic photo of himself as a young boy watching his father play football. Cruz has not yet posted his own tribute, but his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, sent warm wishes: Haaaaapy birthday @victoriabeckham. Thank you for raising my favourite human in the whole world. How lucky are we to be surrounded by your kindness and inspired by your spirit everyday. Love u!!!! Jackie also shared a sweet throwback of Cruz with a youthful Victoria. Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmate, Mel B, also sent her love: My darling Vic Happy Birthday Soooooooo much LUV!!!! Her company, Victoria Beckham Ltd, marked the occasion with a celebratory clip and the caption: There’s only one @VictoriaBeckham. To our Founder and Creative Director, a very happy birthday. In related news, Victoria recently addressed the reported estrangement from her eldest son, Brooklyn. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she stated that she and David have always strived to protect and love their children, emphasizing their commitment to being the best parents they can be amidst over 30 years in the public eye. Despite the magazine noting she did not name Brooklyn, her comments directly touched upon the ongoing family friction. Brooklyn, 27, had previously made a public statement in January indicating no plans for reconciliation, citing feeling controlled for much of his life.





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