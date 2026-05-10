David Beckham's Luxury Dining Outing Contrasts with Ongoing Family Tensions

David Beckham enjoys an exclusive sushi dinner with son Romeo while family disputes with eldest son Brooklyn and accusations regarding Brand Beckham continue to surface.

David Beckham recently shared a heartwarming moment with his son Romeo during a visit to one of Mayfair's most exclusive dining destinations. The football legend and his son enjoyed an opulent evening at Sushi Kanesaka, located at 45 Park Lane, where they indulged in a lavish 18-course tasting menu.

David expressed his delight through a social media post, accompanying a selfie of the pair with a caption describing the evening as a lovely dinner with his boy. This high-end culinary experience is known for its extreme exclusivity, featuring only nine counter seats and a private dining area. The cost for such a meal is substantial, starting at 420 pounds per person, with additional pairings of premium sake or wine available for an extra 150 pounds.

This outing highlights David's long-standing passion for Japanese cuisine, a taste he has frequently shared with his children over the years. The bond over sushi was once a cornerstone of the relationship between David and his eldest son, Brooklyn. Years ago, the pair travelled to Tokyo to dine at the world-renowned Sukiyabashi Jiro, a triple Michelin-starred establishment led by the legendary chef Jiro Ono.

Brooklyn recalled this trip as a dream come true, noting that his father had promised him the experience. Beyond high-end travel, sushi played a role in the more intimate moments of Brooklyn's youth, including a first date that David famously chaperoned at a London sushi restaurant. Brooklyn's obsession with the craft even led him to seek lessons from Chef Nobu, claiming he could eat the food for every single meal.

However, this shared passion now stands in stark contrast to the current state of their relationship. Recently, Brooklyn expressed a desire to distance himself from his parents, describing their public image and the behavior of his siblings, including Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as performative. He has accused the family of prioritizing the public image of the Beckham brand over genuine personal connections.

Amidst these family tensions, Victoria Beckham has spoken out regarding the perception of the family as a corporate entity. During a recent appearance on the Aspire podcast hosted by Emma Grede, the fashion mogul addressed the notion of Brand Beckham. She insisted that the creation of a 500 million pound empire was never a calculated goal but rather something that evolved naturally from their individual successes.

Victoria reflected on her early days with the Spice Girls, where she learned the fundamentals of marketing through high-profile endorsements with brands like Pepsi and Walkers. She pointed out that while David was establishing himself with Adidas and Brylcreem, she was navigating the pop star world, and their joint fame was an organic result of these separate paths.

Victoria denied being a pushy parent and asserted that she and David operate their businesses independently, with David focusing on Inter Miami and herself on her fashion and beauty lines. Despite the public claims of control made by Brooklyn in a scathing statement, Victoria maintains that she always sought to protect her children from the pressures of growing up in the global spotlight.

The drama is further amplified by Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, who has also appeared to distance herself from the Beckham clan. In a recent social media post, Nicola shared a photo with her billionaire parents, Nelson and Claudia, captioning it as her whole heart and world in one photo. This subtle exclusion of the Beckham family seems to fuel the narrative of a deep divide.

Brooklyn has furthered this sentiment by alleging that the family values public promotion and endorsements above all else, suggesting that the brand always takes precedence over the individual. As the public continues to watch this familial struggle unfold, the contrast between the serene dinners and the public accusations paints a complex picture of a family grappling with the weight of worldwide fame and the challenge of maintaining authenticity under the gaze of millions





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Beckham Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham Family Drama Luxury Lifestyle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Luxury's Scripted Reality: The Truth Behind the Viral Luxury Handbag VideosLove Luxury, a high-end fashion reseller, has gained fame for its viral social media content showcasing extravagant luxury handbag purchases. However, a recent job posting for a reality TV scriptwriter suggests that these videos may be more scripted than they appear, raising questions about the authenticity of the brand's marketing strategy.

Read more »

David Beckham celebrates 'national treasure' David Attenborough's 100th birthdayThe former England footballer has led the tributes to David Attenborough's 100th birthday alongside the Royal Family.

Read more »

The best outdoor candles to buy now for alfresco dining and bug-free nightsStylish citronella candles to elevate your garden, create ambience and keep bugs away - perfect for summer BBQs, date nights and alfresco dining.

Read more »

Brooklyn Beckham backs Nicola Peltz's pointed message about family amid Beckham feudNicola Peltz shared a pointed message to her estranged in-laws, David and Victoria Beckham, on Friday. See details.

Read more »