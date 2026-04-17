David Beckham Shares Humorous and Heartfelt Tributes for Victoria Beckham's 52nd Birthday

David Beckham celebrated his wife Victoria Beckham's 52nd birthday with a series of nostalgic and playful posts on Instagram. The former footballer shared early memories, including a nod to the iconic Spice Girls music video that first captivated him, and a humorous reference to Victoria's upbringing involving a Rolls-Royce. Family and friends, including sons Romeo and Geri Halliwell, also sent warm birthday messages. Victoria also recently addressed her relationship with eldest son Brooklyn in an interview.

David Beckham showered his wife Victoria with a heartfelt and humorous birthday tribute on her 52nd birthday. The former footballer took to Instagram to share a collection of cherished and amusing throwback photographs of the iconic Posh Spice.

Among the early shared images was a snapshot from the Spice Girls' 1996 music video for Say You'll Be There, the very moment David claims he first fell in love with Victoria. Continuing his playful theme, David also posted a picture of a young Victoria standing proudly next to her father's Rolls-Royce.

This choice was a direct nod to a memorable scene from David's 2023 Netflix docuseries, where Victoria discussed her supposedly humble, working-class upbringing. David humorously interjected, urging her to confess that her father actually drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce, a clear and lighthearted jab at the perception of her background.

The tribute extended to include an endearing photograph of Victoria with her parents, Tony and Jackie Adams, showcasing the enduring family bonds. A romantic honeymoon picture from 1999, capturing the couple in the South of France, was also reshared, evoking cherished memories of their early married life.

David concluded his touching post with a warm message to the mother of four, writing: Happy Birthday to the one & only Posh Spice we love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife, Mum, friend & of course gym partner you deserve too. Happy Birthday We Love You.

Romeo Beckham was the first of Victoria's children to publicly celebrate her birthday, sharing a loving tribute on social media. He posted a picture of them together, accompanied by the caption: Happy Birthday mum love you so so much have the best day @victoriabeckham. He also shared a nostalgic photograph of himself as a young boy watching his father David play football, with Victoria by his side.

Cruz Beckham has not yet shared his own birthday message, but his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, posted a warm tribute. She wrote: Haaaaapy birthday @victoriabeckham. Thank you for raising my favourite human in the whole world. How lucky are we to be surrounded by your kindness and inspired by your spirit everyday. Love u!!!!

Victoria's fellow Spice Girl, Mel B, also sent her birthday wishes, saying: My darling Vic Happy Birthday Soooooooo much LUV!!!! Geri Halliwell shared a photograph of herself and Victoria together, writing: Happy birthday @victoriabeckham I love you. Victoria's company also acknowledged her special day with a clip and the caption: There’s only one @VictoriaBeckham. To our Founder and Creative Director, a very happy birthday.

Kim Turnbull, Romeo's girlfriend, also added her birthday wishes: Happy birthday @victoriabeckham. Thank you for the constant laughs and everything you do we you. Days before her birthday celebrations, Victoria addressed her eldest son Brooklyn's perceived estrangement from the family in a candid interview with the Wall Street Journal.

She emphasized that both she and David have always strived to protect and nurture their children. When questioned about her relationship with Brooklyn, the former pop star stated: I think that we've always — we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it.

This statement marks the first time Victoria has directly commented on the ongoing family dynamics. Jackie Apostel also shared a heartwarming throwback image of a young Cruz with a youthful Victoria, adding to the day's affectionate social media buzz.





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