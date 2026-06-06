David Beckham Shows Off Vegetable Patch and Chickens at Cotswold Home Ahead of Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor

David Beckham showcases his thriving vegetable garden and new chickens at his £12m Cotswold home, while also preparing for his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony with wife Victoria as a speaker.

David Beckham , the former professional footballer and fashion icon, has increasingly turned his attention to horticulture in recent years. On Saturday, he took to Instagram to showcase the impressive vegetable patch at his £12 million Cotswold home.

The 51-year-old star, known for his illustrious football career and marriage to fashion designer Victoria Beckham, has swapped the grass pitch for raised beds and a flock of chickens. In the video, Beckham, donning his signature flat cap, proudly displayed his thriving crops, including lettuces, sweetcorn, and strawberries. He remarked that his sweetcorn was coming along nicely and that the lettuce looked rather good. He added that everything was looking very lovely, to be fair.

He then picked a strawberry and enjoyed it, noting that it reminded him of his Nan and Grandad. The garden also features a chicken coop, where Beckham housed three chickens gifted by his wife Victoria and their children for his 51st birthday. Victoria filmed the birthday gift opening, revealing that the chickens were from the boys and one from their daughter Harper. Beckham carefully settled the new chickens into their coop, expressing delight with the thoughtful presents.

This green-fingered pursuit has also led to a unique bond with King Charles III. In April, the King invited Beckham to participate in the finishing touches of the Curious Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Beckham, who serves as a King's Foundation Ambassador, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that both the King's Foundation and the Royal Horticultural Society do great work in protecting and promoting green spaces across the UK.

He emphasized his desire to encourage a new generation to appreciate the benefits of nature and get involved in gardening. Beckham found it fun to be part of creating the Curious Garden and was excited for people to see it at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Beckham's son Romeo was seen putting his football skills on display during a friendly match with Intra Community FC in Los Angeles, following in his father's footsteps. In other news, David Beckham is set to be honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony is slated for June 12, and his wife Victoria will be one of the guest speakers alongside longtime friend Tom Cruise.

Beckham will join a plethora of A-list actors, musicians, and sports legends on the Walk of Fame. Victoria, who does not yet have her own star, will play a special role in the event. Beckham's transition from the football pitch to the vegetable patch reflects a broader trend of celebrities embracing sustainable living and gardening. His Instagram updates offer fans a glimpse into his rural life in the Cotswolds, where he tends to his crops and chickens with evident joy.

The horticultural hobby also connects him to his family roots, as the strawberries evoke memories of his grandparents. Beckham's commitment to gardening aligns with his advocacy for green spaces and his work with the King's Foundation. His involvement in the Chelsea Flower Show highlights his dedication to promoting horticulture among younger generations. The upcoming Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony marks another milestone in his post-football career, recognizing his contributions to entertainment and sports.

Beckham's multifaceted life continues to inspire fans worldwide, blending his sporting legacy, fashion influence, and newfound passion for gardening. His Cotswold garden stands as a testament to his ability to adapt and find fulfillment in new endeavors, while his family remains a central part of his journey. From chickens to strawberries, Beckham's daily life in the English countryside offers a contrast to the glamour of Hollywood, yet he bridges both worlds with characteristic charm.

As he prepares to receive his star, Beckham remains grounded, quite literally, in his vegetable patch





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