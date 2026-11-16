David Beckham Sues Coty Over Poundland Distribution

Sir David Beckham launches a 31 million lawsuit against Coty, alleging brand damage from selling fragrances in discount stores. The case centers on unauthorized distribution channels and royalty disputes.

Sir David Beckham is pursuing a substantial legal action against Coty, the global beauty conglomerate responsible for producing his fragrance lines. The billionaire businessman filed claims in the New York Supreme Court seeking damages totaling 41 million dollars, approximately 31 million pounds. The core of the dispute involves accusations that Coty distributed Beckham fragrances through unauthorized budget channels, specifically discount retailers and fuel stations.

Brand Damage And Unauthorized Sales

Legal documents reveal profound shock within DB Ventures, Beckham's business entity, upon discovering that products associated with his name were available at low-cost outlets. The filings describe the discovery of David Beckham fragrances being sold at petrol stations as deeply unsettling for a brand cultivated over decades to project excellence. Court papers explicitly question how such a distribution strategy could occur, attributing the decision to desperation and greed within the manufacturing partner.

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Beckham's legal team emphasizes his status as a global icon who received a knighthood in 2025. They argue that his world-renowned brand is synonymous with high-end fashion and business, not discount shopping. The litigation asserts that allowing the product to be sold for dollar-store prices has cheapened the David Beckham brand's carefully maintained luxury image.

Licence Transfer And Strategic Shift

This legal battle coincides with a significant shift in Beckham's commercial partnerships. In 2025, Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Beckham name, initiated talks with Interparfums, Coty's primary rival, to acquire the fragrance licence. A formal agreement was announced in January to transfer the rights to Interparfums, with the new deal set to commence in January next year.

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The timing suggests the lawsuit may be an attempt to accelerate the termination of the relationship with Coty. The current contract with Coty is scheduled to expire in 2028, yet Beckham's representatives are seeking an early exit by alleging material breach of contract. They claim that shifting 24 million dollars of Beckham products through unapproved distribution channels constitutes a failure to protect the brand's integrity.

Royalty Disputes And Financial Claims

Beyond brand reputation, the lawsuit addresses specific financial grievances regarding royalty payments. Documents allege that Coty under-reported sales by 123 million dollars, resulting in DB Ventures being swindled out of 6 million dollars in owed royalties. The legal team states that the current arrangement has financially disadvantaged the entrepreneur despite his significant role in the product's success.

Exhibits included in the court filings highlight the generous terms previously agreed upon between Beckham and Coty. A 2016 licence agreement stipulates that Coty must cover first-class travel, meals, and hotels for Beckham, two companions, and a security guard during promotions. Promotional engagements are capped at six hours daily, including time for hair and makeup, with royalties fixed at 7 percent of sales.

Coty Defends Distribution Rights

Coty has filed a robust defense arguing that the lawsuit is a transparent effort to manufacture a pretext for ending the partnership early. Coty lawyers deny that fragrances were ever sold in Poundland and assert their right to determine where the David Beckham range is marketed. They contend that only supermarkets and hypermarkets require sign-off from DB Ventures, implying other channels are within their contractual discretion.

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The defense characterizes the legal action as an attempt to bypass standard contractual rights to jump into bed with competitors years before the agreement expires. Coty maintains that the case is not about protecting the brand but rather about forcing an early termination. The company argues that DB Ventures was unable to persuade Coty Germany to abandon its vested contractual rights without compensation, framing the lawsuit as an illegal maneuver rather than a legitimate grievance.