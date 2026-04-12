David Beckham Surprises Jeremy Clarkson with Birthday Cake in Miami, While Brooklyn Celebrates Anniversary with Wife

David Beckham marked Jeremy Clarkson's 66th birthday with a cake at an Inter Miami match in Miami. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham celebrated his anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz, sharing romantic gestures on social media.

David Beckham made a surprise appearance at Jeremy Clarkson 's 66th birthday celebration in Miami , gifting the broadcaster a celebratory cake at Inter Miami 's new Freedom Park Stadium. The unexpected duo, who are also neighbors near the Cotswolds, shared a lighthearted moment captured on Instagram. The former footballer and current owner of Inter Miami was seen with his wife Victoria and sons Romeo and Cruz cheering on the team at the game which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Beckham, dressed in the team's blazer, a white shirt, and a tie, looked the part of a proud owner, while Victoria kept it casual in a white t-shirt while chatting in the VIP lounge. Their son Cruz, in a colourful orange patterned shirt, was present, but his girlfriend Jackie Apostel did not appear to be with him. Romeo sported a white t-shirt, beige trousers, a bold pink winter hat and a silver chain necklace. The Miami outing provided a contrast to the news of Brooklyn Beckham's anniversary celebrations with his wife Nicola Peltz.

The Beckhams' attendance at the Miami match was a family affair, with David accompanied by Victoria, Romeo, and Cruz. They enjoyed the pre-match atmosphere before the exciting game. Jeremy Clarkson, a longtime television personality, looked delighted by Beckham's unexpected gesture, showcasing a friendly relationship between two public figures from different professional backgrounds. The game itself provided a lively backdrop for the birthday celebrations and family time for the Beckhams. The new stadium, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, added a fresh vibe to the event. The family's appearance highlighted the ongoing commitment to supporting David's Inter Miami team, as the team continues to develop.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son, made news of his own with a romantic anniversary celebration. He surprised his wife, Nicola Peltz, with flowers, and love letters in a sweet expression of their relationship. The public gesture, shared on social media, reflected the couple's bond. Brooklyn surprised Nicola with flowers and coffee in another capture, and Nicola commented on how she loved the surprises, thus further emphasizing their loving relationship. This separate celebration contrasted with the gathering in Miami, offering insights into the diverse dynamics of the Beckham family. The family remains a subject of public interest with their varied activities.





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