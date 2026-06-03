David Beckham to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

David Beckham will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry. The ceremony will take place on June 12, and Victoria Beckham will be one of the guest speakers. David's plaque will include his title 'Sir' after he was knighted by King Charles last year.

David Beckham will be honoured with a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star after two decades in the showbiz industry and a glittering football career. The former professional footballer's wife Victoria will have a special role on the day as one of the guest speakers at the ceremony, which is slated for June 12.

David will join A-list actors, musicians and sports legends who already have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Victoria, who does not yet have her own star, will join longtime friend and Hollywood star Tom Cruise as one of the speakers.

In a statement via the Walk of Fame website, Ana Martinez said: David Beckham's recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup. Beckham's role in elevating soccer's profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honour especially meaningful.

David Beckham will be honoured with a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star after two decades in the showbiz industry and a glittering football career. His plaque will notably include his title 'Sir', after he was knighted by King Charles late last year. The arrival of David's name on the Walk Of Fame marks the 2,849th star to be given the honour, following great athletes such as Muhammad Ali and Billie Jean King.

To receive a star, the person must be nominated first in categories that cover work across film, television, radio and theatre. According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the person must meet the following criteria: Professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected.

His plaque will notably include his title 'Sir', after he was knighted by King Charles late last year. However, while the honour marks another milestone, it is thought the celebrations could feel bittersweet, as their Brooklyn, 27, is unlikely to attend, despite living just a short distance away in Los Angeles. The star will be located less than five miles from the Beverly Hills mansion Brooklyn shares with wife Nicola Peltz.

The former photographer-turned-chef notably skipped David's knighthood ceremony in November. A source told The Sun: Brooklyn snubbing David's special day will be a very public humiliation as he lives in Hollywood. Of course, David is hopeful the family will have mended their relations by then, especially after he has offered an olive branch to Brooklyn. The rift has been a great cause of heartache.

David been confirmed as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025, securing a coveted star following the global success of his Netflix documentary Two months later in January 2026, Brooklyn released a scathing six-page statement denouncing his parents. He announced his disassociation from his famous family - declaring he was no longer part of 'Brand Beckham' and insisting his parents and their other children Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, are 'performative'.

David and Victoria haven't spoken to Brooklyn since last May, when he and Nicola snubbed the former footballer's 50th birthday celebrations. Brooklyn and Nicola's lawyers wrote to the Beckhams' legal team demanding that they only converse through them. Shortly before Christmas, Brooklyn blocked his parents on Instagram, and in January, he posted the brutal statement on his Instagram Story.

He claimed David and Victoria controlled him for most of his life, tried to split him and Nicola up and left him embarrassed when his mother danced 'inappropriately' with him during his first dance at his wedding. Speaking about all four of her children earlier in the interview, Victoria added that being a parent of young adult children and adult children, gosh, I mean, it's very different from having little children.

I think that we're trying to do the best we can, adding that the negative press in the past three months has not affected her fashion and beauty business. I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good. I don't think they're buying my eyeliner just because it's me, she said





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