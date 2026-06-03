David Beckham to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star with Victoria Beckham and Tom Cruise in Attendance

David Beckham will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 12, supported by his wife Victoria Beckham and Tom Cruise. The award recognizes his role in popularizing soccer in America and his cultural influence. Beckham, who was knighted last year, joins a prestigious list of athletes and entertainers on the Walk.

Former professional footballer David Beckham will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 12, in a ceremony at Hollywood Boulevard. The 51-year-old will be the 2,849th star on the Walk, joining actors, musicians, and sports legends.

His wife, Victoria Beckham, will be a guest speaker at the event alongside Tom Cruise, a longtime friend of the family. The star is awarded in the Sports Entertainment category, a selection that highlights Beckham's impact on soccer's popularity in the United States, particularly as the country prepares to host the FIFA World Cup. According to Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame producer, Beckham's influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture makes the honor especially significant.

The nomination process requires professional achievement, at least five years of longevity in the chosen field, contributions to the community, and a commitment to attend the dedication ceremony. This accolade adds to Beckham's extensive list of career honors. Last November, he was knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle, an emotional moment he described on Instagram as a special honor for a boy from East London. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country with pride.

The knighthood ceremony was attended by his wife and parents, Ted and Sandra. The Hollywood Walk of Fame star further cements his status as a global icon who transcended the world of sports. Victoria Beckham, a former Spice Girl and fashion entrepreneur, has been a constant presence in her husband's career milestones.

While she has yet to receive a star herself, she shared celebratory images from family events, including a recent trip on the Beckhams' superyacht around Ibiza, where their daughter Harper was spotted with distinctive blonde hair and designer earrings. The couple's combined wealth was recently highlighted in the Sunday Times' 2026 Rich List, placing them ahead of King Charles in net worth. In a Financial Times interview, Victoria reflected on her family and business ventures, emphasizing their shared success.

David's birthday was also celebrated with personal tributes from his wife, showcasing their enduring partnership amid public and professional achievements





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David Beckham Hollywood Walk Of Fame Victoria Beckham Tom Cruise Sports Entertainment Knighthood FIFA World Cup Celebrity Honor

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