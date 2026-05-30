David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Family Holiday in the Balearics

The Beckham family, including David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and their daughter Harper, have been on a family holiday in the Balearics. They have been soaking up the sun, enjoying the Mediterranean, and sharing sweet snaps on Instagram.

They've been soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean as they cruise around the Balearics on a family holiday . And Romeo showed the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he sunbathed in the sea with his dad David in Instagram snaps.

Taking to her social media, Victoria shared a collection of candid snaps from the holiday as David and Romeo, 23, showcased their impressive tattooed physiques while in their swim shorts. The former Spice Girl, 52, also shared a loved up snap of her and David as they enjoyed the sunset from their £16million super yacht. In another fun snap, Harper, 14, wrapped up in a towel as she made a face at the camera after a day in the sun.

This past week the Beckham clan have been back in the Balearics, one of their favoured overseas destinations, for a family holiday with Harper, Romeo and his DJ girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. David Beckham and Romeo showed off their toned physiques as they sunbathed in the Med as Victoria shared sweet snaps from family holiday in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The couple still found time for each other after venturing out for a shopping expedition, followed by an early afternoon lunch, in Ibiza. Staying shaded beneath a wide-brimmed hat, Victoria, 52, wrapped an arm around her husband's shoulders while leaning in for an affectionate kiss. According to body language expert Judi James, the former Spice Girl is keen to show the world that her connection to David, 51, remains unbreakable.

The latest trip to the Spanish islands comes after the former Spice Girl revealed she is navigating her 50s with a newfound confidence after battling self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy for much of her adult life. An advocate of health and wellness and a self-confessed early riser, Victoria says her personal exercise regime has increased with age, with the former Spice Girl frequently starting the day in her home gym.

The teen, 14, has been no stranger to sporting pieces from Victoria's collection, but on her latest outing this week, it looks like she's found a new muse





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