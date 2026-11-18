David Cameron condemns Labour's EU rejoining talks as fiscally illiterate. Meanwhile, Scottish Minister Màiri McAllan faces scrutiny over Neet statistics and youth unemployment trends.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has publicly condemned current discussions regarding a potential return to the European Union, describing the prospect as economically irrational. The former Conservative leader expressed frustration after Labour politicians hinted at reconsidering the post-Brexit landscape, a move that contradicts the party's 2024 general election promises. This political clash highlights deep ideological divides within the UK establishment over economic management and international alignment.

Cameron Dismisses EU Rejoining As Fiscal Illiteracy

David Cameron responded angrily to suggestions that the United Kingdom might reconsider its departure from the European Union. He argued that the nation's current economic difficulties stem from domestic policy failures rather than the decision to leave Brussels. Specifically, Cameron identified that the UK suffers from overspending, excessive borrowing, high taxation, and over-regulation. He further noted that an unsustainable amount of public funds is directed toward working-age welfare, a problem independent of Brexit status.

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The former Prime Minister also criticized Andy Burnham for his recent comments during the Makerfield by-election campaign. Burnham stated he respected the referendum result but faced backlash for perceived cynicism regarding democratic outcomes. Cameron viewed this approach as politically foolish, arguing that courting the EU as a supplicant ignores Britain's stable democratic and economic position. Unlike France or Germany, the UK does not face severe internal unrest or a powerful far-right movement. Furthermore, the handling of the independence referendum in Scotland demonstrated authoritative control without the need for street-level policing.

Scottish Minister Rebuffs Neet Terminology Criticism

Meanwhile, Scottish Education, Culture and Gaelic Secretary Màiri McAllan has faced criticism for her reaction to the term Neet. The acronym stands for individuals aged 16 to 24 who are not in education, employment, or training. McAllan, who has held her seat in the Scottish Parliament since 2021, appears to view the term as derogatory. This stance has drawn scrutiny given that she was born in 1993, decades after the acronym first entered public discourse in 1996. Her reaction suggests a discomfort with blunt statistical labels for young people disengaged from the labor market.

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The term Neet has been used for decades to track youth disengagement. McAllan's reluctance to embrace the terminology contrasts with the growing emphasis on the dignity of work promoted by various political figures. Critics argue that avoiding the label does not address the underlying issues of youth unemployment. The focus on linguistic sensitivity is seen by some as a distraction from the practical challenges facing young people in Scotland. This cultural shift in political language marks a significant departure from previous administrative approaches to social statistics.

Milburn Report Highlights Opportunity Crisis For Youth

Former Cabinet Minister Alan Milburn released a report detailing the scale of youth disengagement across the United Kingdom. His analysis identifies nearly one million young people between the ages of 16 and 24 as inactive in education and work. Milburn characterizes this not as a failure of aspiration but as a crisis of opportunity. The report emphasizes that the lack of access to training and jobs is the primary driver of this trend. This perspective challenges narratives that blame young people for their lack of career progression.

However, the Milburn report offers limited specific analysis for Scotland. The document does not mention Scotland until page 93, where it acknowledges that education and skills are devolved matters. This omission creates a gap in the national understanding of regional disparities. While the report provides a UK-wide framework, it fails to address the unique devolved challenges in Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Belfast. The lack of detailed Scottish content in such a comprehensive study limits its utility for local policymakers attempting to implement targeted interventions.

Scotland's Youth Unemployment Rates Show Sharp Increase

Data from the Scottish Government reveals concerning trends in youth employment. The Annual Population Survey figures for July 2025 to June 2026 indicate that 53.1 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds in Scotland were in work. This is marginally higher than the UK average of 51.4 per cent. However, the inactivity rate in Scotland stands at 38.1 per cent, compared to 40.3 per cent across the rest of the UK. These figures suggest a slightly better retention rate in employment but still highlight significant disengagement.

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More alarming is the rise in youth unemployment within Scotland. The rate has increased to 14.3 per cent, up from 10.8 per cent in 2024. This sharp jump indicates worsening conditions for young job seekers. The Scottish Government does not publish a standard Neet rate, relying instead on the Skills Development Scotland Annual Participation Measure for 16 to 19-year-olds. This lack of comprehensive data transparency allows for ambiguity in interpreting the true scale of the problem. Critics argue this opacity provides political cover for inaction on a growing social issue.