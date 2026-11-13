David Cameron Hints at Return and Backs Kemi Badenoch on ECHR Exit

David Cameron says he is absolutely available for a job in Kemi Badenoch's team and backs her call to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

David Cameron has hinted at a comeback to frontline politics while backing Kemi Badenoch's call for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights ( ECHR). The former prime minister told Bloomberg's Mishal Husain in an interview that he is 'absolutely available' to take a job for the party and is ready to be a 'team player'.

Lord Cameron, who now sits in the House of Lords, has been an increasingly influential figure behind the scenes. Speculation about his intentions grew this week after he warned Andy Burnham against trying to rejoin the EU, despite having led the Remain campaign a decade ago.

Also read Kemi Badenoch Warns UK Risks Becoming 'Welfare State with a Country Attached'

Cameron Says He Is Absolutely Available for Badenoch

Lord Cameron said he is absolutely available to serve in an administration led by Kemi Badenoch, although he has not yet raised the matter with her directly. He said he is very happy to do so if asked.

He said that if his party or anyone else asked him to do something in public service, he would take that very seriously. He added that public service is the thing that motivates him more than anything, and that he does not have to be the boss.

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Lord Cameron acknowledged that he has some 'different outlooks' to Mrs Badenoch. He said: 'But I'm a team player. She is the leader of my team.' He also said he gives his advice privately if it is required and wants her to do well.

Lord Cameron quit Downing Street and Parliament after the 2016 Brexit referendum defeat. He was later persuaded to make a shock return as Foreign Secretary during Rishi Sunak's premiership, and he said he loved coming back to that role.

Cameron Backs ECHR Exit and Defends Net Zero Record

Lord Cameron said Mrs Badenoch is absolutely right on the ECHR, which is a policy she has been adamant that all candidates and frontbenchers must support. He said that was the thing that might surprise people.

Asked whether he would be comfortable leaving the ECHR, Lord Cameron said: 'Yes, if that's what it takes.' He argued that one of the reasons populism has become a problem is that centre-right and centre-left politicians have not done enough to tackle illegal migration.

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Lord Cameron said he was very proud to have led a very green government. He also suggested he had sympathy with some of the backlash against Net Zero, saying some of the targets set later were done without enough attention to how they would affect the cost of living.

Brexit Warning and What Comes Next for Tories

In quotes released earlier this week, Lord Cameron cautioned Mr Burnham that reopening the painful argument about Brexit would not do any good. He said the economic problems the UK faces today do not really have anything to do with Brexit at all.

The remarks place Lord Cameron at the centre of a debate over the future direction of the Conservative Party, as Mrs Badenoch pushes candidates and frontbenchers to back leaving the ECHR. No formal appointment or timetable for any role in a Badenoch-led government was set out in the interview.