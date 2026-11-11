David Cameron urges Andy Burnham to forego EU re‑entry talks

Former Conservative leader David Cameron warns Labour's Andy Burnham against pushing the UK to re‑join the EU, calling for a focus on partnership instead of re‑entry. The advice comes ahead of Burnham's European Political Community meeting in Dublin and a Brussels summit next week.

In a rare public intervention, former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron cautioned Labour's shadow home secretary Andy Burnham not to pursue a strategy to re‑join the European Union. Cameron, who resigned in 2016 after the UK voted to leave the bloc, said the country should concentrate on strengthening its partnership with EU members rather than reopening a contentious debate over membership.

Cameron's warning ahead of Burnham talks

Cameron spoke to Bloomberg's Mishal Husain on the day before Burnham's scheduled meeting with European leaders in Dublin. He urged the opposition leader to drop any references to a potential re‑entry bid and to keep the focus on building a 'best friends, best neighbours, best partners' relationship with Brussels.

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"If you start endlessly producing the idea that we are on a path to re‑joining, I think you are in danger of getting a less good partnership deal because the EU will think: 'well, these guys are about to come back, so why give them a good deal?'" Cameron said. He added that pursuing re‑entry could sour negotiations over the UK's current trade and regulatory relationship with EU states.

Stakeholder positions on Brexit dynamics

Burnham, who previously expressed a desire to see the UK re‑join the EU, announced he would soon outline a range of options for voters at the European Political Community conference. The talk will then feed into a Brussels summit next week where the UK government aims to sign agreements on food and drink, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme.

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Meanwhile, Cameron criticised the government's attribution of recent economic hardship to Brexit. He argued that overspending, over‑borrowing, over‑taxing, over‑regulation and excessive welfare outlays were the real culprits, not the UK's exit from the EU.

Re‑entry debate and the UK's economic agenda

Addressing journalists, Cameron said the UK should not engage in a decade‑long debate about whether it should be inside or outside the EU. Instead, he urged the country to tackle its financial challenges while maintaining a robust partnership model with the bloc. He further noted that the former Premier's remit for the 'stay' campaign had been to secure a 'better deal' for Britain rather than a full re‑membership.

The former prime minister's comments come as the UK government plans to finalize a Brexit "reset" strategy at the upcoming summit. Burnham's new policy proposals may shape how the UK negotiates its post‑Brexit trade and regulatory alignment with EU leaders.

Implications for future EU relations

Cameron's call for a partnership model is likely to influence the trajectory of the UK‑EU negotiations. If Burnham abstains from pushing for re‑entry, the UK may secure more favorable trade terms and deepen cooperative frameworks on issues such as emissions trading and youth mobility. Conversely, a re‑entry push could jeopardise those gains and prolong uncertainty in UK‑EU economic relations.