David Cameron Warns Andy Burnham Against Rejoining EU

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has cautioned Andy Burnham against pursuing EU rejoining, warning it risks a decade of political debate and weakens future partnership negotiations.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, advising against any moves to take Britain back into the European Union. As Burnham prepares for a diplomatic tour to signal his intent to realign with Brussels, Cameron argued that reopening the question of membership would trigger a painful and protracted national debate.

Cameron's Urgent Warning On Rejoining The EU

David Cameron, who served as the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister until stepping down following the 2016 Brexit referendum, stated that starting a conversation about rejoining the bloc would be a very long and painful argument. He cautioned that such a path does not lead to clear answers but rather to endless uncertainty about whether the country should ultimately return to the fold. The former leader emphasized that focusing on rejoining would distract from more immediate economic and domestic challenges.

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Cameron expressed deep disappointment that the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, yet he described himself as a democrat who respects the result of the referendum. He urged the current government to accept the democratic mandate and focus on making the new partnership model work rather than flirting with the idea of full re-entry. He warned that failing to commit to strengthening the existing partnership could weaken the United Kingdom's position in future negotiations with Brussels.

Burnham's Strategy At The European Political Community

Andy Burnham is currently laying the groundwork for a major United Kingdom and European Union summit scheduled to take place in Brussels next week. He will travel to Dublin today to attend a gathering of the European Political Community, a forum for political and strategic discussions about the future of Europe introduced by French president Emmanuel Macron. This event serves as a platform for leaders to discuss a vision of an EU-lite structure that includes the United Kingdom without full membership.

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During his visit, Burnham plans to hold bilateral meetings with various European leaders to sound them out on the price of Britain realigning with Brussels. Downing Street confirmed that the Prime Minister intends to use this gathering to drive forward his agenda on forging a new relationship with the continent. He aims to secure a last-minute deal to align the United Kingdom with a series of European rules ahead of the summit next Friday.

While Burnham has stated he does not want to rejoin the single market today, he has not ruled out the possibility in the future. He plans to launch a conversation about the country's future with Brussels, with options that include fully rejoining the bloc eventually. His strategy involves signaling a willingness to rejoin to leverage a better deal, a move that Cameron believes is counterproductive.

Internal Cabinet Divides And Brexit Opposition

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is struggling to contain a significant split within his own Cabinet regarding the government's strategy toward the European Union. Ministers used a private meeting this week to air deep disagreements over the direction of the Brexit policy. According to reports, there is a clear divide between those who want to go further in seeking closer ties and those who do not want to push the issue too far.

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel sharply criticized the Prime Minister's approach, describing him as delusional if he believes that rejoining the European Union will be a game-changer for economic growth. She argued that seeking closer ties with Brussels at any cost to taxpayers would not tackle illegal migration and would instead reward a failed EU club. Patel urged the government to scrap tax-grabbing and business-bashing policies instead of plotting to rejoin.

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Brexit supporters have rounded on the Prime Minister for his attempts to get closer to Europe, viewing his strategy as an out-of-touch departure from the will of the people. They argue that the country should focus on delivering for the British people rather than engaging in costly diplomatic exercises. The criticism highlights the fragility of the current approach and the potential for ongoing internal conflict.

Long Term Impact And Next Steps For Policy

David Cameron argued that the United Kingdom's problems of overspending, over-borrowing, and over-taxing have nothing to do with Brexit. He suggested that the spiralling cost of welfare is a domestic issue that should be addressed independently of the relationship with the European Union. By focusing on rejoining, the government risks ignoring these structural economic problems while entering a decade-long debate about membership.

The Prime Minister has stated that he will stick to Labour's red lines on Brexit until the next election, ruling out an immediate move to rejoin. However, he believes that a food and farming deal with the European Union could add significant value to the economy. This specific area of cooperation is seen as a potential compromise that does not require full membership.

As the summit in Brussels approaches, the outcome of Burnham's discussions in Dublin will be critical. The European countries may perceive the United Kingdom's flirtation with rejoining as a lack of commitment to a strong partnership. This perception could result in a less favorable deal for the United Kingdom, as Brussels may feel less incentive to offer generous terms to a potential future member. The coming days will reveal whether the government can maintain a coherent strategy amidst internal divisions and external skepticism.