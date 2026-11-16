David Chadwick Launches Welsh Liberal Democrats Leadership with Ambition for Wales

David Chadwick, 34, launches as Welsh Liberal Democrats leader, pledging economic growth, political accountability, and opportunities for young people in Wales.

David Chadwick, the Member of Parliament for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, has officially launched his leadership of the Welsh Liberal Democrats during a formal event in Cardiff on Monday, November 16. At 34 years old, Chadwick is positioned as a leader for a new generation, aiming to transform the party into a major political force in Wales.

A New Era for Welsh Liberal Democrats Leadership

Chadwick's central message focuses on restoring accountability and fostering greater ambition within Welsh politics. He emphasized the need to rebuild his party and challenge the current political culture that he believes has left Wales lagging behind. The 34-year-old politician pledged to tackle the economic challenges facing younger generations while establishing a framework for improved decision-making across the country.

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The launch event in Cardiff served as the platform for outlining a vision that combines historical Liberal values with modern economic strategy. Chadwick argued that the party must rediscover its roots in supporting enterprise and social progress. This approach aims to make Wales a more competitive and attractive location for businesses and residents alike.

Chadwick Criticizes Current Political Accountability

Chadwick delivered a sharp critique of the existing political environment, calling for an end to the culture of excuses and the passing of responsibility. He argued that politicians in Cardiff Bay have become too concentrated in their decision-making power, often leaving communities with minimal influence over their own lives. He specifically highlighted the lack of accountability among unelected public bodies as a significant barrier to progress.

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He also directed criticism toward the UK Government's treatment of Wales, citing specific areas of contention. These included the handling of the steel industry, disputes over Welsh rail funding, cuts to winter fuel payments, and changes to the family farms tax. Chadwick insisted that these issues demonstrate the urgent need for a more assertive Wales that stands up for its interests at Westminster.

Focus on Young Generations and Economic Growth

A significant portion of Chadwick's agenda is dedicated to addressing the stagnation that affects younger Welsh citizens. He warned that many young people feel compelled to leave their communities to find rewarding careers and achieve a decent standard of living. This migration trend, he argued, is a symptom of inadequate housing provision and insufficient investment in local economies.

Chadwick proposed that long-term investment in transport, housing, infrastructure, and skills is essential for creating better jobs and higher wages. He believes that economic growth and social justice must go hand in hand to reverse the decline in opportunities. By attracting a new generation of members and candidates, he aims to rebuild the party's presence across Wales ahead of next May's local elections.

Historical Liberal Traditions and Future Vision

Drawing on Wales's proud Liberal history, Chadwick invoked figures such as David Davies of Llandinam, Henry Robertson, and David Lloyd George. He highlighted their contributions to building railways, docks, and the foundations of the modern welfare state as a model for current leadership. The goal is to champion business innovation and economic development as tools for national improvement.

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Chadwick described liberalism as an alternative to increasingly divisive politics, emphasizing freedom and resources for individuals. He stated that his ambition is not merely to preserve the Welsh Liberal Democrats but to rebuild them as a political force capable of shaping Wales's future. He envisions a high-performing nation that does not lag at the bottom of league tables but leads in providing opportunities for all its citizens.