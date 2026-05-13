David Comstock, Star of Street Outlaws, Arrested for Stalking and Criminal Tampering

Comstock, a prominent race car driver on the Discovery Channel series Street Outlaws, has been arrested for misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor criminal tampering. He was taken into custody by law enforcement and booked into the Steuben, New York jail.

David Comstock - who starred on the reality series Street Outlaws - has been arrested. The 53-year-old Discovery Channel reality star best known as 'Daddy Dave' was taken into custody by law enforcement for misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor criminal tampering according to TMZ.

He was booked into the Steuben, New York jail on Wednesday morning after allegedly stalking someone. Meanwhile, the criminal tampering offense has to do with meddling with another person's property that causes them an inconvenience. Comstock is currently being held without bail. Other details remain unclear at this time





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David Comstock Street Outlaws Arrested Stalking Criminal Tampering Discovery Channel Steuben New York Jail Race Car Driver Drag Racer Oklahoma Racing Scene Coopers Auto Tech Program Comstock Auto Service Instagram Youtube Channel Merchandise Store

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