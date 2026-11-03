David Felstead Avoids Amputation Through Experimental Phage Therapy

David Felstead, who faced leg amputation after a severe superbug infection, received successful experimental treatment using bacteriophages, highlighting a critical alternative to failing antibiotics.

David Felstead has spent much of the past six years being treated in hospital for a superbug infection in his left leg. After antibiotics stopped working, his health deteriorated and he faced the prospect of losing his limb. The infection had taken hold around an implant fitted in his thigh, after the bone needed to be removed to treat bone cancer when he was just eight.

Life-Altering Medical Crisis

Over the years he underwent regular operations to extend the prosthetic to ensure his legs were the same length as he grew to his adult height of 6ft. 'I can't tell you how many operations I've had, maybe around 40,' says David. 'Every now and then I'd pick up infections, which would be treated with antibiotics.' He avoided any major problems until 2020 when, aged 37, he got out of the shower 'and saw a little hole in the skin on my thigh that was oozing liquid', he recalls. 'I hadn't fallen so I didn't know where it came from.'

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Lab tests confirmed David had contracted E. coli and S. aureus bacterial infections, and he was prescribed antibiotics - first tablets and then intravenously in hospital. 'I even underwent surgery to clear out the wound - but nothing seemed to get rid of it,' he says. 'I had abscesses so bad you can't imagine the grimness of it.' As the infection progressed it was excruciating and he was exhausted all the time, sleeping for 12 hours a day.

It got to the point where he couldn't look after himself and David, who works in education, had to move from the Midlands to live with his parents in Kent. As the strongest antibiotics failed to clear the infection, David's doctors faced a stark choice: continue with further revision surgery that 'clearly was not working - or amputate my leg', he says.

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Science Behind Phage Treatment

Then came an unlikely option: killing the bacteria with viruses. Phages - short for bacteriophages, meaning 'bacteria eaters' - are viruses that naturally infect and kill bacteria. At a basic level, a phage attaches itself to a susceptible bacterium, injects its genetic material and hijacks the cell's machinery to make copies of itself. The bacterium eventually bursts, releasing new phages that go on to infect other bacteria.

Phages have been studied for over a century, but interest is growing due to the threat of superbugs resistant to current medications. More than 66,000 antibiotic-resistant infections were reported in England alone in 2024, and they are thought to contribute to around 35,200 deaths a year across the UK. Each phage targets and kills a specific bacterium - this power can be harnessed as a single treatment, or doctors can mix different phages into 'cocktails' for more complicated infections.

They can also be used alongside antibiotics to maximise their effect, because they kill bacteria via different mechanisms. The latest research even suggests phages can make ineffective antibiotics work again. For people with chronic infections, the promise is enormous.

Expert Medical Validation

'For some patients with resistant chronic urinary tract infections (UTIs), respiratory infections, infected foot ulcers or bone infections, phage therapy could offer an option when antibiotics are no longer working effectively,' says Martha Clokie, a professor of microbiology and director of the Becky Mayer Centre for Phage Research at the University of Leicester, and a leading UK expert in phage treatment. 'We are seeing more interest from doctors who want to try phage therapy,' she adds.

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Under guidelines from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), unlicensed phage therapy is permitted on a compassionate basis, i.e. where there's a clear clinical need, with their doctor responsible for overseeing its use. However, getting access to phage therapy is still very difficult so it is generally only considered when it is a patient's last resort. When his doctor asked if he'd like to try phage treatment, David immediately agreed: 'I like experiments and the idea of using something from nature,' he says.

Safety and Global Health Context

Phages are found everywhere where bacteria exist, including in our bodies and in the environment, such as soil or water. And unlike viruses that cause illness, phages only target and kill bacteria. This means they are safe and to date have not been linked with significant side effects. Despite being available only on compassionate grounds, there have been multiple case reports of patients in the UK being successfully treated with phage therapy.

A study last year by Ninewells Hospital in Dundee summarised the results of the first three patients they treated with phages for persistent infections around artificial joints. 'Patient one', aged 84, had a persistent infection with S