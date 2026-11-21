Fans and critics allege David Fincher used generative AI in the Brad Pitt movie The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth after a cart driver faced the wrong way in the second trailer.

Social media users are debating whether director David Fincher employed generative AI in the upcoming film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth following a visible continuity error in the second trailer. The controversy centers on a specific scene where a horse-drawn cart appears to be moving with the driver facing away from the horse, a physical impossibility that has led to widespread accusations of artificial intelligence involvement. Brad Pitt stars in this crime-comedy project, which serves as a spin-off to the Academy Award-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Eagle-Eyed Fans Spot Physical Impossibility

The dispute began when a user on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a side-by-side comparison of a stunt sequence and a still frame from the trailer. The post highlighted that the drivers in the cart were seated backwards, facing away from the reins and the horses pulling the vehicle. This visual blunder has been cited by internet sleuths as a hallmark sign of generative AI, a technology that frequently struggles with consistent physical logic and spatial awareness in complex scenes.

Also read 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' May Be Less a Film than a Vibe

The user who initially identified the issue described the error as a clear indication that the production relied heavily on AI tools. They argued that the movie is filled with such signs, including faces that change mid-scene, unnatural physics, and garbled fine details. The poster claimed that these issues are present in the trailer and would likely be even more apparent when the full film is released for streaming.

Critical Voices Question Fincher's Decision

The controversy gained traction when Scottish author and screenwriter Ewan Morrison shared his perspective on the platform. Morrison wrote that David Fincher had made a significant mistake by allegedly using AI in the Brad Pitt film. He pointed to the backward-facing drivers as evidence of sloppy work, stating that the director had messed up the scene in a way that undermines the film's visual integrity. His post was amplified by other users who expressed disbelief that a filmmaker of Fincher's caliber would allow such an error to reach the trailer stage.

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Colin Gardner, a professor of critical theory at the University of California, also weighed in on the situation. Gardner told the Telegraph that it was strange for Fincher to proceed with a shot where the dynamics made no logical sense. He noted that audiences are currently extremely suspicious of AI in cinema and yearn for the authenticity of traditional cine-realism. Gardner suggested that allowing such an error to slip through suggests a disregard for audience expectations and the high standards typically associated with Fincher's previous works.

Fincher's Past Statements on Technology

The allegations have sparked a broader conversation about David Fincher's historical stance on artificial intelligence in filmmaking. In a past interview with GQ, Fincher described AI as a powerful tool but expressed skepticism about its artistic potential compared to human creativity. He stated that he had not heard an AI-generated Beatles song that could compare to Eleanor Rigby, emphasizing that the personal bent in art is what resonates with audiences.

Fincher acknowledged that some creators have made moving short films by embracing the plastic and ineffective nature of AI. However, he maintained that the core of poetry, writing, and photography relies on the human element. Despite his past comments suggesting a preference for traditional methods, the current controversy has forced a re-evaluation of his role in the production of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The Mail for News contacted Fincher for a comment regarding the specific trailer error, but no official response was provided in the source material.

Impact on Netflix Release and Fan Reception

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is written by Quentin Tarantino and serves as both a standalone sequel and a spin-off to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the original film, which received ten nominations. The new project features a cast including Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, and JB Tadena. Timothy Olyphant is also returning to reprise his role as James Stacy from the previous film.

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David Fincher and Brad Pitt have a long-standing professional relationship, having previously collaborated on the 1995 thriller Se7en, the 1999 film Fight Club, and the 2008 drama The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The new film is scheduled for a limited release in IMAX theaters for two weeks before becoming available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The ongoing debate about AI usage threatens to overshadow the film's premiere, with fans expressing concern that the technology may compromise the authenticity of the project. The streaming release will serve as the ultimate test of whether these allegations hold weight once the full film is viewed in its entirety.